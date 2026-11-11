I Was So Curious What It Was Like Being In The Room With Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner After Her Prison Entrance. Amanda Seyfried Opens Up

YES! There are spoilers for You Can See Everything, which is still in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule, so proceed accordingly!

One of the tensest scenes in the A24 release that has everyone talking, You Can See Everything, is after the audience gets the surprise appearance from Amanda Seyfried. She and Nathan Fielder make a visit to the home of Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, and their two children. Seyfried had never met Evans or Holmes, despite winning an Emmy for playing the fraudster in The Dropout, which is available with a Hulu subscription.

Seyfried showing up is one of the many WTF moments in the incredible documentary. That wave of disbelief quickly dissipates as she dives headlong into the creative process with co-directors Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, becoming a co-conspirator of sorts. That includes visiting Evans and even talking to Holmes on the phone when she calls from prison.

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It’s a scene that had my stomach in knots, and I really wanted to know what was going through Seyfried’s mind. Recently, she finally spoke about the role that she's been keeping quiet about until now. In an interview with Rolling Stone alongside Fielder and Oppenheim and got into what it was like to meet Evans:

It felt dangerous. I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me.

Searching for answers is a big reason Seyfried was so into the idea of joining the project when Emma Stone reached out to her about Fielder and the documentary. She wanted answers about Evans, so she became a detective after seeing the footage that had already been filmed. Seyfried explains:

I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable.

Blurring the lines between reality and surreality is what makes You Can See Everything tick. Seyfried’s willingness, indeed her eagerness, to jump in with both feet is what takes it from a really great documentary to, in my opinion, among the best that’s ever been made.

Eventually, Seyfried would once again play Holmes, recreating scenes with Fielder for his meetings with Holmes in prison that couldn’t be filmed. She got involved without a safety net, and that could lead to an Oscar nomination for the actress. She says she expressed that she was willing to meet Evans, despite the fraught nature of such a meeting, because she felt “protected” by Fielder and Oppenheim, saying:

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You wanted that, too, but it had to come from me because I don’t think you would have put me in that position. I did feel protected by you guys pretty early on. I felt like I trusted you.

Trusting Nathan Fielder, as Holmes and Evans found out, isn't always the best course of action, but I'm so glad Seyfried did. The scene at Evans' house is crucial to understanding the whole movie (as best anyone can really understand the motivations of everyone involved). At least we know that Seyfried's intentions were true!