Kel Mitchell Wants To Take A Major Cue From The Fast And Furious Franchise For Good Burger 3, And Sign Me Up

As a kid of the '90s, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell became two undeniable pillars of my television upbringing. Watching arguably the best of the best kids TV bestie duos , from All That to their eponymous hit show to Good Burger, I’d follow these two anywhere. After learning that the reunited duo are alluding they’re drawing inspiration from Dom Toretto and crew of Fast and Furious fame for Good Burger 3, it changes nothing for me.

While we’re seeing Thompson again regularly on the 2025 TV schedule via Saturday Night Live, the Game Shakers actor has been slowly returning to the small screen. Mitchell attended the ‘90s Con and talked about all of his classic titles, but also teased some future projects. Via People , the former child star shared that he and Thompson confirmed Good Burger 3 quietly at the end of the sequel, and this is where Fast and Furious comes into play:

So, here's the thing — we teased it. At the end of the movie, I said, 'We're gonna go to space. We're going to Fast and Furious this thing.’

I can’t even imagine how they will translate the space journey shown in F9 into Ed and Dexter’s world, but I’m so ready for it. The idea itself is bonkers, but I love it so much and would expect nothing less from the pair of Nickelodeon alumni. As a kid, I always thought, ‘I wonder what Kenan and Kel will do in the future,’ and today, I can finally check that large question off my list (beyond the initial sequel). Thankfully, the overanalyzed K&K falling out era seems to be a thing of the past, along with their rumored SNL feud being put to bed.

If there are any other fans like me out there, I think it’s safe to say we’d pick up any project of theirs regardless of any type of pauses between the two. But thankfully, Mitchell revealed we won’t have to wait as long as us OG fans had to for the fun and nostalgia-filled Good Burger 2 . He went on to say that beyond the sequel hint, the threequel is concretely on the way and has been in talks with Thompson about it all:

Me and Kenan actually sat down and talked about the script for part three, alright, so it's going to go down. We've got to make sure it's right, just like how Good Burger 2 was. We're not gonna make you guys wait over 15 years.

Again, I have full faith in what these two create. Whether or not it’s a deep-seated connection to childhood favorites or that these two are a creative and hilarious team that continues to make premium content remains to be fully seen, but either way, this fan is thrilled.

Mitchell also mentioned that a revival of Kenan & Kel is being discussed, where the best friends have turned into fathers and will reflect real parts of their own lives. All of it sounds promising, and you better believe I’ll have my Paramount+ account locked and loaded for when it drops.

Until then, I’ll be trying to piece together this fascinating Fast and Furious-inspired storyline for Good Burger 3 that Mitchell highlighted.