Wait, Did Good Burger 2's New Trailer Just Confirm That Ed Had A Baby With Carmen Electra?

A little over a quarter of a century has passed since Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell last entertained the world in a Good Burger movie. Now we’re only a little under a month until Good Burger 2 brings these burger boys to the 2023 movie schedule in a delicious reunion. A new trailer has arrived to tease what’s happened in that time and… whoa, wait a minute. Did Ed and Carmen Electra’s character from the previous movie have a baby?!

(Image credit: Paramount+)

How Carmen Electra Appears In The Good Burger 2 Trailer

What we know about Good Burger 2 has led to a moment that is quite possibly the most surprising glimpse into this sequel, which is set to debut for Paramount+ subscription holders on November 22nd. While we knew that Carmen Electra’s Roxanne was coming back , we didn’t know how or where the former Mondo Burger employee was going to show up. Now it looks like she may have hit it off with Ed after all.

Holding a little baby that looks suspiciously like Kel Mitchell’s character, Electra is briefly seen walking towards the camera. Good luck trying to read the name tag on this little bundle of joy, as it’s one of the quick cuts that Good Burger 2’s trailer uses in its strategy to ramp up the excitement. However, on face value and with a basic understanding of hereditary genetics, it looks like Ed is very likely to have a family.

At the same time, I’m not quite sure that what we’re seeing here is totally the truth. While I’d be happy for the fate of this iconic All That character, should this be the case, there are some facts that make me question what we’re seeing when it comes to Carmen Electra’s triumphant return.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Why I’m Not Totally Convinced Ed’s A Father In Good Burger 2

Ok, this needs to be put on the table, right between the burgers, fries and soft drink: Good Burger’s Ed has always had an overactive imagination. We even get to see this at work yet again in the Good Burger 2 trailer, as floating fast food items that look more alive than we’re used to crowd the frame you see above. So if anyone has the power of magical thinking that could start a hypothetical family with Roxanne, it’s Ed.

Not to mention, that baby’s pretty young, which would signify that almost three decades after Good Burger’s disastrous date, Roxanne came around and settled down with the guy who accidentally harmed her. In case you forgot how well things worked out between these crazy kids, take a look at the clip below for a refresher:

After almost three decades, as well as a ton of horrific injuries, Ed and Roxanne just may have created a fast food family. It certainly looks to be the case, as t other scenes where Kenan Thompson’s Dexter is talking with his pal, the very same dwelling that has syrup as a bathroom refresher is where we see Carmen Electra emerging with that youngster in her arms. Still, Ed’s dreams can be as vivid as his realities, so I’ll just continue to hedge my bets until we see the full movie.

The wait is almost over, as Good Burger 2 will serve its comedy goodness hot and fresh to Paramount+ viewers on November 22nd. That's exactly the same place where you can watch the original movie, inspiring some Good Burger thoughts in the process! So consider keeping that subscription up to date a solid investment in your future.