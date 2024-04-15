32 Perfect Best Friend Pairings From Classic Children's TV Shows

Children’s TV series have produced some of the most endearing relationships in the history of pop culture. Such programs have highlighted ties between parents and their kids as well as those among colleagues or teammates. However, what I particularly relish are friendships shared between two specific characters. Over the years, there have been plenty of excellent best-friend pairings presented on shows intended for more impressionable viewers. And we’re going to discuss a number of them right now.

(Image credit: NBC)

Zack Morris And A.C. Slater (Saved By The Bell)

It’s somewhat hard to believe that Saved by the Bell’s Zack and Slater were frenemies at the start of the show. The two are first in conflict with each other, because they both seek to win the heart of one Kelly Kapowski. Once they get over that petty squabble though, Morris and A.C. become firm friends – even if they do get into a brief scuffle (which you can check out on YouTube ) over another young lady during the final season.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Fred Flintstone And Barney Rubble (The Flintstones)

Hanna-Barbera Productions had a knack for creating dynamic duos, and Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble still stand as two of the tightest pals the studio ever created. The two Flintstones characters definitely have their share of disagreements here and there, which are usually due to Fred’s schemes and bad temper. Yet, at the end of the day, the bowling buddies see each other through tough times.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Arnold Shortman And Gerald Johanssen (Hey Arnold!)

Few fictional friendships are as endearing as the bond that Arnold and Gerald have on the beloved ‘90s Nickelodeon show Hey Arnold! What makes these two so great is that they balance each other out perfectly. While Arnold is the wise and conscientious half of the duo, Gerald is the smooth and mostly laid-back part of it. They may have the occasional disagreement, but this is a relationship that can’t easily be shaken.

(Image credit: Sesame Workshop)

Bert And Ernie (Sesame Street)

Sesame Street has established a number of friendships among characters throughout its lengthy run, but one of the most iconic has to be Bert and Ernie’s. The former is a straight-laced Muppet, while the latter has a knack for getting into trouble. However, they bounce off each other perfectly, and their antics make for some of the best moments on Sesame.

(Image credit: Michael Jacobs Productions)

Cory Matthews And Shawn Hunter (Boy Meets World)

When I think of incredible bromances, one that really stands out in my mind is the one between childhood best friends Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunter. The two are like night and day in some ways, especially at the onset of the series. Cory, in most cases, aims to do the right thing, while Shawn doesn’t mind cutting corners. Yet they complement each other well and are definitely goals when it comes to friendship. The writers deserve a lot of credit for their perfect dynamic as do Boy Meets World cast members Rider Strong and Ben Savage.

(Image credit: Sid and Marty Krofft Television Productions)

Jimmy And H.R. Pufnstuf (H.R. Pufnstuf)

One of those classic children’s shows we don’t talk about much these days, H.R. Pufnstuf gifted kids of the late ‘60s with the friendship between the titular character and human child Jimmy. Yes, the latter is incredibly tight with his magical, talking flute, Freddy. Yet Jimmy’s bond with H.R. serves as the crux of the series and proves crucial to them thwarting the machinations of Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Tommy Pickles And Chuckie Finster (Rugrats)

The friendship between Tommy Pickles and Chuckie Finister is arguably a big reason why Rugrats is one of the best ‘90s Nickelodeon shows . Both are obviously part of a group that includes twins Phil and Lil DeVille and eventually Kimi Finster. However, Chuckie and Tommy’s bond is highly emphasized, particularly how Pickles protects his easily scared pal, and, in turn, Finster serves as a voice of reason for his bestie. They’re yin and yang, but it totally works.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Shaggy Rogers And Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!)

Seriously, are there any cartoon characters that are as closely bonded as Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Rogers? Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, which premiered in 1969, quickly establishes that these perpetually hungry chums are made for each other. Whether they’re sharing a bite, screaming like lunatics because of a masked weirdo or just hanging out, it’s always great to see this duo together.

(Image credit: NBC)

Punky Brewster And Cherie Johnson (Punky Brewster)

Penelope “Punky” Brewster has a few friends on her eponymous sitcom, but her top bestie is definitely Cherie Johnson. They’re downright inseparable and know how to have a good time. With that, they also have a knack for getting into trouble, much to the delight of those who’ve enjoyed this ‘80s-era offering over the years.

(Image credit: Lassie Television)

Timmy Martin And Lassie (Lassie)

To paraphrase an age-old adage, dogs are meant to be man’s (or a woman or child’s) best friend, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to Timmy and Lassie. The iconic canine had a few notable companions, but young Timmy Martin is arguably the one she forges a particularly close connection with. While she rescues the lad in more than a few cases, the two are ultimately there for each other.

(Image credit: Lee Mendelson Film Productions)

Charlie Brown And Linus Van Pelt (Peanuts Animated TV Specials)

Among the sweetest friendships present within Charles M. Schulz’ Peanuts is the one between Charlie Brown and Linus Van Pelt. They’re honestly the definition of “supportive friends,” as Linus usually aims to calm down the sometimes over-anxious Chuck. On that same token, Brown supports Van Pelt when he’s in a pickle, too.

(Image credit: Fauna Productions)

Sonny Hammond And Skippy (Skippy The Bush Kangaroo)

When it comes to sentimental animal-human pairings, Sonny Hammond and Skippy from the late-’60s/early-70s show Skippy the Bush Kangaroo are somewhat underrated. Their adventures are filled with some legitimate thrills, which is impressive given we’re talking about a young kangaroo and a young kid. Seriously, these two have taken on poachers, thieves and other antagonists, with each experience seemingly strengthening their friendship.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Television Animation)

Chip And Dale (Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Disney gifted the public with a truly lovable pair of friends when it created Chip and Dale, whose popularity earned them their own show in the late ‘80s. Chip’s fearless and optimistic nature is a perfect counterbalance to Dale’s somewhat quirky and occasionally devil-may-care attitude. It’s no wonder that these two remain popular – and headlined the well-reviewed Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers .

(Image credit: NBC)

Natalie Green And Tootie Ramsey (The Facts Of Life)

Within the quartet that makes up the core friend group on The Facts of Life, is the special connection between Natalie Green and Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey. The two are particularly close, because they’re younger than their other friends, Blair Warner and Jo Polniaczek. Although Nat and Tootie occasionally disagree, these girlfriends are super close.

(Image credit: Saban Brands)

Bulk And Skull (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

There may sometimes be reasons to question Bulk and Skull’s actions, but it’s abundantly clear that these two are thick as thieves. They share a love for food and a keen interest in the exploits of the Power Rangers. I mean, you aren’t true friends if you don’t nearly re-release Rita Repulsa.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Jonny Quest And Hadji Singh (Johnny Quest)

If we’re to be technical, Hadji Singh is Jonny Quest’s adopted brother but, at the end of the day, they’re truly best friends. Those who’ve watched their exploits on the OG ‘60s show (a Saturday morning cartoon that still holds up ) and its spinoffs, surely know their trust has been tested. Considering what they’ve been through, I don’t question how tight these two are.

(Image credit: Embassy Communications)

Ricky Stratton And Alfonso Spears (Silver Spoons)

Alfonso Spears doesn’t join Silver Spoons until its third season, but it doesn’t take long for him to become best buddies with Ricky Stratton. Ricky firmly fits into the “straight-laced kid archetype,” while Alfonso falls into the “hip friend” mold. Nevertheless, their friendship really works.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

LIzzie McGuire And Miranda Sanchez (Lizzie McGuire)

Some things about Lizzie McGuire hit differently when you’re an adult but the strong friendship between the lead character and her best friend, Miranda Sanchez remains consistent. Together, the two have experienced some of the most awkward moments a teenage girl can go through, from parental embarrassment to buying a first bra. You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of besties closer than them.

(Image credit: Pee-wee Pictures)

Pee-Wee Herman And Cowboy Curtis (Pee-Wee's Playhouse)

Plenty of characters pop up on Pee-wee’s Playhouse to spend time with the late Paul Reubens’ beloved man-child, including Cowboy Curtis, who’s played by Laurence Fishburne. I feel that we don’t talk enough about how great these two are as friends. Not only do they have sweet meet-ups but their interplay is downright perfect as well.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Doug Funnie And Skeeter Valentine (Doug)

A kid as anxious as Doug Funnie needs a calm, cool and collected friend like Mosquito “Skeeter” Valentine. These two pals usually seem to be on the same page and get into some funny antics, but what’s truly sweet is the way in which they have each other’s backs at crucial moments on Doug.

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Sandy Ricks And Flipper (Flipper)

Flipper makes up one-half of arguably one of the most unique friendships in the history of TV, with one of his human friends, Sandy Ricks, making up the other half. It’s a special bond that these two have, and it guides them through a myriad of adventures.

(Image credit: PBS)

Arthur Read And Buster Baxter (Arthur)

Arthur – one of the greatest animated series of all time – features the incredibly warm bond that exists between Arthur Read and Buster Baxter. Their friendship has been tested by arguments, moments of peer pressure and even Buster moving away to be with his father. There’s no question that these are true mates to the end.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Raven Baxter And Chelsea Daniels (That’s So Raven)

The early 2000s sitcom That’s So Raven generates plenty of laughs, with many of them coming from the dynamic between longtime friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. These two find themselves in plenty of wild situations, which are in many ways, caused by Raven’s psychic abilities. Their plans may falter at times, but their kinship never does.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Yogi Bear And Boo-Boo Bear (The Yogi Bear Show)

Boo-Boo may occasionally get weary over Yogi’s antics on The Yogi Bear Show but, make no mistake, these two are solid partners. They add truth to the notion that the friends that steal picnic baskets together, stay together.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Virgil Hawkins And Richie Foley (Static Shock)

There are best friends, and then there are super friends, which are what Virgil Hawkins (a.k.a. Static Shock) and Richie Foley (a.k.a. Gear) are. These two upbeat and somewhat nerdy teens complement each other well and are incredibly relatable. They are firm friends from the onset, and their relationship only grows when Richie takes on a superhero alter ego like his pal.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Kenan Rockmore And Kel Kimble (Kenan & Kel)

A rewatch of the ‘90s classic Kenan & Kel will quickly tell you that the show really works because of the brotherly connection between the lead protagonists. Bolstered by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s real-life camaraderie, this is a fictional friendship that’s both entertaining and believable.

(Image credit: Jay Ward Productions)

Rocky And Bullwinkle (The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends)

On paper, the upbeat and courageous Rocky wouldn’t seem to be a perfect friend match for the dim-witted but amiable Bullwinkle. Nevertheless, the stars of the late-‘50/early-’60s cartoon are a formidable pair. They outsmart the devious Boris and Natasha and teach viewers valuable lessons, too.

(Image credit: NBC)

Gumby And Pokey (The Gumby Show)

Children of the ‘50s and ‘60s just have to know about the enduring partnership between the positive-thinking Gumby and his sometimes skeptical horse, Pokey. Their claymation-animated exploits are practically legendary, ranging from a medieval-type tale to a Western-inspired story. These pop culture icons deserve their friendship flowers.

(Image credit: The Britt Allcroft Company)

Thomas And Percy (Thomas The Tank Engine And Friends)

Of all the engines on the Island of Sodor, Thomas and Percy arguably are arguably the closest. They’ve pulled tricks on each other before – like when Percy pretended to be a ghost to scare Thomas, who, in turn, gave him a fright using a fake dragon. But they ultimately keep each other on track (no pun intended).

(Image credit: Henson Associates)

Kermit The Frog And Fozzie Bear (The Muppet Show)

The Muppet Show’s Kermit and Fozzie are definitely an odd couple, but it’s not hard to buy their friendship. Both look to each other for help when needed, and they usually come through for each other. Additionally, Kermit manages to power through Fozzie’s bad jokes and, if that’s not a true friend, then I don’t know what is.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Clarissa Darling And Sam Anders (Clarissa Explains It All)

When facing adolescence, it helps to have a good friend, and that’s what Clarissa Darling has in Sam Anders on Nick’s Clarissa Explains It All. In spite of their personality differences, they get along famously. What’s truly great about their connection, though, is that it’s a perfect example of a healthy, platonic friendship, which is definitely refreshing.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Television Animation)

Winnie The Pooh And Piglet (The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh)

Though Pooh Bear and Piglet were close in stories that predate The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the beloved series truly fleshed out their friendship. Given that the small pig is obsessed with order and Pooh is a lot more laid back, these are two characters that need to be in each other’s lives.

It’s fun to talk about these various friendships from kids’ TV shows that span various decades. After doing so, one may even feel compelled to call up their own close pal and plan their next meetup.