LGBTQ Actor Daniel Franzese Shares Feelings On Brendan Fraser Taking On A Fat Suit To Film The Whale
Brendan Fraser is getting praise for his role in The Whale but one actor has an issue with his casting.
Brenden Fraser is receiving a lot of positive buzz from his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. The movie is part of a comeback for Fraser has been working on for the last few years, and many fans are happy to see him back in the spotlight. However, there has also been some criticism of the movie, including the decision to cast Fraser.
Daniel Franzese, an actor who appeared in Mean Girls, recently spoke with People and admitted that, while he is one of the people happy to see Brenden Fraser’s recent success, he’s also frustrated by the fact that the Mummy actor was hired to play the role when there are other “big queer guys” who could have played the part of a 600-lb gay man. Franzese explains…
It’s certainly far from uncommon to see characters in movies that are within a particular minority, played by actors who are not part of that group. We see straight actors playing gay characters all the time. Seeing a gay actor play a straight character is much more rare.
The major issue with this is that it often leaves out actors who are part of those minority groups, who also are not getting other acting roles because of their minority status. When a role like The Whale comes along, actors like Daniel Franzese see it as a potential opportunity as it fits who they are so well, but he was never given a shot at it, and it went to somebody else who needed to be transformed into what he already was. Franzese continues…
David Franzese might not be speaking entirely metaphorically. There has been a lot of Oscar buzz surrounding Fraser in The Whale and a nomination seems to be a very real possibility. If that happens there will certainly be many fans happy to see Fraser's success, and there’s little question that Fraser puts forth a strong performance in The Whale. But this does show that every time an actor is hired a choice is made, and that choice can be somewhat telling regarding what the movie sees as important.
