'The Whale' Spoiler-Free Video Review: Brendan Fraser Gives An Oscar-Worthy Performance | TIFF 2022
If you were wondering if you should make time to see Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale,' the answer is a resounding 'Yes!'
Brendan Fraser is leading the race the for Best Actor Oscar this year with his role in Darren Aronofsky’s "The Whale." Managing Editor Sean O’Connell saw the film at the Toronto International Film Festival and is here with his spoiler-free review of the film's performances, including Fraser and co-star Sadie Sink, as well as the incredible direction by Aronofsky.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:54 - Give Brendan Fraser The Oscar
03:57 - Sadie Sink Shines
05:51 - One of Darren Aronofsky’s Best
07:54 - Star Rating & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
