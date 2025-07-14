KPop Demon Hunters 2? I Can't Stop Thinking About The 2 Questions I Already Want Answered In A Sequel (And What We've Heard So Far)

SPOILERS are ahead for KPop Demon Hunters, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

When it comes to 2025 Netflix movie releases , I felt like KPop Demon Hunters came out of nowhere. Suddenly I was seeing it week after week on the streaming service’s top charts and hearing the catchiest song of the summer “Soda Pop” everywhere, so I had to click play on the Sony Pictures Animation movie. And, now I can’t go a day without playing one of the soundtrack’s songs, and I’m thinking about how HUNTR/X could return for a sequel.

KPop Demon Hunters is undoubtedly a hit on Netflix, considering it hasn’t stopped trending in the top 3 since its initial release for three straight weeks. Given all the buzz for it, including its 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score , I don’t see this takedown going anywhere. Now that we’ve all fallen in love with this animated release, I want to talk about the potential for a sequel.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

K-Pop Demon Hunters Is Already One Of My Favorite Movies Of 2025

Before I get to my questions that could factor into a sequel (and what we’ve heard so far about KPop Demon Hunters 2), can I just gush for a moment? I mean I know Sony Pictures Animation makes great movies given their recent accomplishments were the Spider-Verse movies, but wow was I floored by everything about this movie. I love the idea of the movie exploring pop stardom through a mythology/fantasy lens along with bringing a beloved phenomenon like the K-Pop world into the mix.

Not only that, I was absolutely moved by the storytelling. Between the sweet relationship between the members of HUNTR/X and the romantic tension between Rumi and lead Saja Boy, Jinu, I was absolutely locked in. The animation is gorgeous and every one of the songs has my soul. It feels like it’s been a long time since an animated movie truly captured my heart like this, and it’s definitely one of my favorite 2025 movies thus far.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

Next, I Want To Know The Story Behind Rumi's Parents

Now, I’m not someone who simply wants a sequel if I like the first movie. I’ll only vouch for it, if I think it makes sense, and there are two big questions that are driving my desire for KPop Demon Hunters. The first one has to do with Rumi’s origins as a half-demon. Within the 100-minute movie we find out that both of Rumi’s parents died and Celine became her foster mother, but what the heck happened there?

I would love to see the second Demon Hunters movie explore Rumi’s origins, including perhaps the tumultuous love story between her parents. Could they still secretly be alive? Either way, a human and demon falling in love has got to be a juicy story, don’t you think?

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

And, Could Jinu Get A Redemption Arc?

While I’ll admit, I was sort of swooning over Rumi and Jinu’s relationship throughout KPop Demon Hunters, I think the filmmakers made a great choice to not ultimately make the pair love interests by the end. After all, Jinu is so much older than Rumi and has been and evil demon for who knows how long. But, he had a really great arc of becoming a good person by saving her life, and stopping the demon world’s dark plan to steal the souls of hypnotised K-Pop fans.

I am curious if there’s more story here for Jinu in a sequel. What happens to a demon when he saves the world? Does he become an angel or something? It would be fun to see what’s next for Jinu, and perhaps get to understand the rules of the world introduced within it a bit more.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

I'd Also Be Curious About Learning More About Mira And Zoey

Aside from my two questions I want answered in a KPop Demon Hunters sequel, I would also like to see a sequel to simply see more of Rumi, Mira and Zoey. They are such a sweet group of characters that somehow really felt grounded and real aside from being badass demon hunters.

This movie definitely put the spotlight on Rumi, but there definitely seems to be more to explore involving the other two characters as well, and I’d like a sequel to learn more about their backstories and see them tested as a team in different ways.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

What We’ve Heard So Far About A K-Pop Demon Hunters Sequel

With all this speculation about KPop Demon Hunters, I’d imagine you’re as curious as I am about whether a sequel is actually in the works. The movie’s commercial success on Netflix definitely makes me believe it's highly likely at some point, but what’s even better is writer/co-director Maggie Kang said this to Screenrant about her thoughts on making a followup:

There are always side stories, and there are things we’ve thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore.

Kang even suggested there actually was more for Mira and Zoey when they were brainstorming that she’d like to get to when speaking to Variety . In her words:

We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.