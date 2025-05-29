While Some Changes In Lilo And Stitch Made Fans Mad, There's One I Really Loved

Spoilers for the live-action Lilo & Stitch are ahead! You can catch it in theaters now, and stream the animated original with a Disney+ subscription .

So, there’s been a lot of discourse around the changes made to Lilo & Stitch following its release on the 2025 movie schedule . From Gantu being gone , to Jumba and Pleakley transforming into humans rather than wearing disguises, and in Pleakley’s case, wearing dresses , to the ending where Nani goes to school, some changes have caused backlash. However, there’s one scene from the middle of the OG movie that was partially shifted to the end of this 2025 film, making for a change I adored.

Now, I know many are sick of live-action remakes , and the changes made for them can be hit or miss. In the case of this film, some of them didn’t work for fans. However, there’s one update many aren’t talking about involving the moment where Stitch sinks into the ocean. So, I’m here to talk about when Nani saved Stitch from sinking, and explain why I loved this specific update in the live-action Lilo & Stitch.

(Image credit: Disney)

In The Animated Lilo & Stitch, David Saves Stitch After He Sinks In The Middle Of The Film

In the original animated film, there’s a sequence toward the middle where Stitch gets the courage to try surfing. While out there, Jumba snags Stitch off the surfboard. When the little blue alien reemerges, he grabs Lilo, however, Jumba pulls them both down.

Eventually, Nani and Lilo get back to shore. However, Stitch sinks.

Luckily, David saved him and pulled him out of the water.

Then, at the end of the movie, Nani and Lilo both end up on a spaceship, and Stitch helps save them. However, the ship does not wreck in the water; it lands there, and no one comes close to drowning. They all end up safe on land.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Love That Nani Was The One To Save Stitch From The Water At The End Of The Live-Action Film

Meanwhile, in the middle of this live-action film, Jumba and Pleakley do attack Lilo, Nani and Stitch while they’re surfing. However, when they wipe out, Stitch sinking is not a big plot point. There's more emphasis on Lilo being saved.

Then, at the end, it’s Jumba who takes Stitch, and Lilo sneaks onto the ship. Eventually, that ship crashes into the water, and Lilo gets stuck beneath some of the wreckage. Stitch swims to save her; however, he can’t get back up to the top, and Lilo can’t save him because he’s too heavy.

So, Nani returns to the ocean to save Stitch and carries him back to shore underwater. It was a moment to show Nani’s strength as well as her love for both Lilo and Stitch. Plus, it was an excellent way to end this climactic moment.

I loved that choice so much because it gave Nani a hero moment, as well as an instance where she could truly show her care for Stitch. In the animated film, I wasn’t 100% on board with the idea that she really cared for the alien. This instance in the live-action flick, however, showed that she does love him like family and was willing to risk her life to save his.

This change helped me buy into the idea that Stitch was really a part of this family, and not just according to Lilo. I also absolutely loved seeing Nani come to terms with the notion that he was their Ohana in such a direct way.

So, I think we should all take a moment to appreciate this change more. It showed Stitch sacrificing himself to save Lilo, and it gave us a great scene where Nani could rescue the little creature and show us her care and love for him. Overall, it made for a great finale to this epic battle that showcased the idea that “nobody gets left behind.”