Lindsay Lohan Visited An Iconic Mean Girls Location (But Not For The Reasons I Would've Guessed)

It’s hard to believe that Mean Girls is over 20 years old now. For me, the film is one of the best movies of the 2000s, and it’s nice to know that Lindsay Lohan holds the project close to her heart, too. In fact, she was just spotted visiting the iconic Heron home from the film, but before anyone gets their hopes up as I did, her reason for being there wasn't for a direct sequel to the hit 2004 flick.

As much as I would love to see Lohan return to the role of Cady Heron and give us an actual sequel to the beloved film instead of the musical reboot released in 2024 (or the ABC Family sequel), the Freakier Friday star was spotted at the Toronto house because it’s a filming location for her upcoming Netflix film, Return to You. Aside from sharing a film location with Mean Girls, the new project will also share director Mark Waters (who also directed Lohan in Freaky Friday). In fact, it was Waters who captured the moment the two reunited with the house, sharing the photo on his Instagram:

It’s not often you see actors return to exact filming locations for an entirely different project, but I can definitely see why the location scouts for Return to You would have chosen to do so. To put it simply, the house is gorgeous! Plus, the Netflix film is apparently set to take place in the noughties, and the home has a distinct look from that era.

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Not only will Lindsay Lohan star in Return to You feature opposite Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, but she’ll also be producing. Set in 2008, the film follows a successful but lonely attorney (Lohan) who accidentally receives an emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to the woman’s husband. With only the DVD as her guide, she sets out to find the woman’s spouse (presumably Golding’s character) and give him the video.

Based on the premise, the film is going to be more of a romantic drama than a romantic comedy, which will be a bit of a new venture for Lohan, who typically stars in the latter. However, Golding has experience with tear-inducing romance, having appeared in Last Christmas opposite Emilia Clarke. I know I’ll definitely be snuggling up on my couch with a full box of tissues when the time comes.

With production on the romance film just starting, it’s safe to assume that Return to You will not be making the 2026 movie schedule; but at least we romance fans have something to look forward to in the new year. In the meantime, I'll continue to bask in the nostalgia of seeing Lindsay Lohan and Mark Waters in front of Cady Heron's old stomping grounds.

Fans can revisit the magic Lohan and Waters create and see the beloved house by streaming Mean Girls with an active Paramount+ subscription. Or, if you’re in the mood for romance, check out one of her Netflix's romances — I suggest Our Little Secret.