Lindsay Lohan Had A Mini Mean Girls Reunion On Set Of Her New Film. I’m Obsessed (And So Is Jonathan Bennett)

Mean Girls is arguably one of the best movies of the 2000s, and it’s no surprise fans continue to support the film that launched a mini franchise with a sequel, a musical reboot released in 2024, and a Tony-nominated musical. The talented movie cast has gone on to do amazing things, which has kept them mostly apart until now. For the first time in a long time, Lindsay Lohan reunited with some of her Mean Girls cast on the set of her newest film, Return to You, and I’m not the only one obsessed with the photos.

Lohan, who famously played Cady Heron in the 2004 flick, has been filming an upcoming Netflix film alongside Mean Girls director Mark Waters. Last month, Waters revealed the film was filming at an iconic Mean Girls location, and now it seems they’ve tapped some of the cast to join them in this walk down memory lane. Waters once again took to his Instagram to share the photos of the mini reunion with Sharron Matthews, Stefanie Drummond, and Daniel DeSanto:

For those who might need a refresher, Waters also included photos of Matthews, Drummond, and DeSanto as their Mean Girls characters Joan (a teacher), Bethany (a fellow high school student), and Jason (Gretchen’s on-again, off-again boyfriend). It’s so heartwarming seeing them reunite, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. Fellow Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, was quick to comment on the post, writing:

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This made me cry.

I’m right there with you, Jonathan!

As much as I would love to see the Freakier Friday actress reunite with “The Plastics” in another movie, I’m obsessed with the fact that Waters and Lohan, who is also producing the project, chose to include some of the iconic but lesser-known actors from the film. It also makes sense since Return to You is set to take place in the noughties, 2008 to be exact.

Lohan will play a lonely attorney who has been accidentally sent an emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to the woman’s husband (played by Henry Golding). While it’s unclear what role the trio will play in the Netflix rom-com, the photos do give us some clues. DeSanto is definitely going to be a lawyer of some sort; whether that be a coworker or an enemy remains to be seen. Matthews can be seen in an office setting, which makes me think she could be a potential client. Drummond looks like she’s in a home, so maybe she plays a sister or mother of the dying woman.

Of course, all of this is purely speculation at this point. With production of the romance film just starting, it’s going to be a while before Return to You is available for those with a Netflix subscription, but that also means that there’s time for even more Mean Girls references and cameos to make an appearance in the film. Until then, fans can stream Mean Girls with an active Paramount+ subscription.