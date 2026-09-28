Lindsay Lohan's Next Netflix Movie Is Set In The Noughties, And Fans Are All Saying Similar Things

There’s no end in sight for Lindsay Lohan’s streaming era, as she continues to bring rom-coms back in style and I’m so here for it. Many of her streamable movies have given early ‘00s vibes in the best possible way. However, her upcoming project isn’t just giving the vibes, Lohan’s next Netflix movie is set in the noughties and fans are all saying similar things about Return to You.

This means we’ll be going back in time to before the streaming era. In the film, Lohan plays a powerful “but lonely” attorney who accidently “receives a very emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to her husband.” Obviously, her only choice is to use the clues to embark on a scavenger hunt to find the grieving husband. It’s a very ‘00s movie plot, for sure.

On Instagram, Lohan and the official Netflix account shared a picture of her holding up the script for Return to You, and fans are already signed up. Check out the post below:

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After famously leaving Hollywood, Lohan has certainly returned with a vengeance and even found time to return to her roots with a Freaky Friday sequel in between Netflix movies. Her newest one finds her teaming up with Henry Golding in the Mark Waters movie. Golding is no stranger to heading up feel-good rom-coms like Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas. He’s also a big part of why fans are excited, with one @nolatheejournalist having this to say about the pairing: “We are so blessed 🥹.”

Personally, I don’t think anyone needs to see the year it’s set to believe this is an early ‘00s movie. It definitely has the same logic we’ve seen before, such as in Just My Luck (2006), which had Lohan switching her good luck with Chris Pine’s bad luck after the two kiss at a party. Though I’m not the only one living for the nostalgia. Fans don’t need anymore convincing. Check out what they’re saying:

2008? I hope the wardrobe will be as exciting as that sounds. Lindsay in 2000s clothing? Sign me up 😍- @riccardosimonetti

'set in 2008' say less - @abydallas2016

"Set in 2008" OHHHH THE SOUNDTRACK WILL BE HIT AFTER HIT! 🔥- @jsjstyles

The 2000s are the most underrated era ever. THE MOST UNDERRATED ERA EVER!!! ❤️🙌🔥👏 - @whoispatrickspencer

Omg! Set in 2008, oh this is going to be good 🔥❤️❤️✨️- @xomorgan1356

This isn’t the first or even the second Netflix rom-com Lohan has in her filmography. She’s already played a spoiled heiress with amnesia in a very Overboard-inspired movie, Falling for Christmas (2022), which was also her return to acting. Then she was the bright spot in Irish Wish (2024) as a book editor who makes a wish on an ancient stone that magically makes her a bride-to-be.

Following this she also starred in the pleasantly surprising Our Little Secret in 2024 which paired Lohan with Pretty Little Liar’s Ian Harding as two exes forced to spend Christmas together after they discover they’re dating siblings. (Obviously, I enjoyed every second of the cheesy premises.) So I’m not surprised that Lohan’s newest movie is taking it a step further by literally being set in the early ‘00s. If you haven’t already checked these out, you can do so with a Netflix subscription.

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Hopefully, we’ll get more Return to You teases while we wait for a release date. Though I'm sure when it does hit Netflix, fans will have a lot more to say about the '00s nostalgia.