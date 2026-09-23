Kirsten Dunst Wore A Sheer Dress Fit For A Queen To Celebrate 20 Years Of Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola might have entered the film industry playing playing the ill-fated Mary Corleone in The Godfather Part III, she's since become an accomplished filmmaker in her own right. One of the most iconic films was Marie Antoinette, which starred Kirsten Dunst in the title role. The actress and director recently reunited for the film's 20th anniversary, and Dunst wore a stunning sheer red dress fit for a queen. Yes, there's a photo to prove it.

Marie Antoinette is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription, and the film has inspired modern movies like The Green Knight and more. Dunst recently traveled to The Palace of Versailles to celebrate the film's anniversary, and Coppola herself took a photo of the actress looking stunning in a sheer red gown. You can check it out below:

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At this point Dunst is basically aging in reverse. She's pulling off the sheer dress trend in spades, and the fact that Sofia Coppola personally took the above photo is really the icing on the cake. They're the dynamic duo who made Marie Antoinette possible, and there's clearly still a ton of love between the collaborators all these years later.

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Versailles hosted a special event on September 22nd titled "Marie Antoinette by Sofia Coppola. 20th Anniversary" and went into the making of the film. What's more, The Cartier Cinema Club is celebrating 20 years of the film with "a special new program of events." I just hope they served cake.

Kirsten Dunst might have been nervous shooting Marie Antoinette, but she's giving nothing but confidence in the above image. The dress is giving modern-day queen, especially the frilly print that even her title character would appreciate. She might not be rocking Marie's sky-high wigs and dramatic makeup, but she's still eating in this red look. And no, I'm not talking about cake.

Marie Antoinette hit theaters in January of 2007, so we're just short of its 20th Anniversary. Reviews were mixed when it was first released, but it's since become a cult classic that's celebrated for its unique visuals and performances.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Those who love this title are in for a treat, a book about its production is coming out. Titled Making Marie Antoinette, author Andrew Durham features an oral history of the film, including commentary from both Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst. Since their relationship is still so strong, it should be fascinating to see what they have to say about the making of that iconic 2007 movie.

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Coppola's classic film has been getting plenty of positive attention ahead of its 20 year anniversary. For instance, Marie Antoinette was recently included in The Criterion Collection, complete with a 4K restoration. Add in the book, and there's been a bunch of opportunities for fans to celebrate the title. We'll just have to see if the streaming numbers climb as a result of turning 20.

As previously mentioned, Marie Antoinette is streaming now on Netflix. As for Kirsten Dunst, she's got exciting projects coming down the line including roles in Minecraft's sequel and The Housemaid's Secret. But since they're not on the 2026 movie release list, moviegoers will have to be patient until next year.