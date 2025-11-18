2026 Netflix Movie And TV Show Release Dates

With only a few weeks left until we ring in the new year, it’s not a bad time to get a step ahead and check out all the new 2026 Netflix movies and TV shows that are right around the corner. Though the 2025 Netflix schedule has given us some amazing experiences, with more, like Stranger Things Season 5, still to come, we now have to look toward what’s next.

What will become our favorite shows from the 2026 TV schedule? What release from the 2026 movie calendar will keep us entertained, and what upcoming comedy specials will make us laugh until we can’t breathe? Well, let’s answer all those questions..

Before we get started, all release times are 3:01 am. ET unless noted, and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS. With that out of the way, let’s look at all the new and returning shows that’ll soon be available with a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The new year will kick off with a bang, or rather, a sampling of Netflix’s 2026 movie offerings when three big original films – People You Meet on Vacation, The Rip, and The Big Fake – premiere. However, the biggest release of the month will come in the final days of January when the first half of Bridgerton Season 4 makes its grand debut. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2026:

Thursday, January 1

RUN AWAY (Series)

Thursday, January 8

HIS & HERS (Series)

Friday, January 9

Alpha Males Season 4 (Series)People We Meet on Vacation (Film)

Thursday, January 15

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S SEVEN DOLLS (Series)

Friday, January 16

The Rip (Film)

Thursday, January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Anime Film)

Friday, January 23

The Big Fake (Film)

Thursday, January 29

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Though not a whole lot has been announced for February, you and your valentine will get to dive in and watch the second half of the latest season of Bridgerton, which comes out on February 26. Here’s what you can expect in the second month of the year.

Friday, February 20

STRIP LAW (Series)

Thursday, February 26

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix will continue the tradition of hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the start of March, and then will give fans of One Piece more wild and chaotic fun when the live-action series returns a little over a week later. Expect to hear some big things for March in the coming weeks and months.

Sunday, March 1

The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Awards Show)

Tuesday, March 10

One Piece Season 2 (Series)

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Netflix has already ironed out release dates for a number of its movies and shows (both new and returning), but some major releases haven’t yet been dated. Here’s a sampling of things to come before the end of the year, including Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Chronicles of Narnia adaptation and David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The Adventures Of Cliff Booth (Film)

Alley Cats (Series)

The Boroughs (Series)

East Of Eden (Series)

Hollywood Arts (Series)

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (Series)

Is It Cake? Valentines (Food Competition)

Mating Season (Series)

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (Film)

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 (Game Show)

Ray Gunn (Film)

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (Series)

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 (Series)

Swapped (Film)

Untitled Charles III Documentary (Film)

Untitled Kevin Hart Series (Stand-Up Competition)

Expect to hear much more about the 2026 Netflix movies and TV shows, both before and after the start of the new year. With the streamer adding originals all the time, this list will only continue to grow...