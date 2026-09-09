Sandra Bullock Joked About Zendaya While Discussing Challenges Of Walking Red Carpets

Iconic actors like Sandra Bullock seem to be so at ease at premieres that it never occurs to me that they get nervous. However, the actress is returning to the red carpet after four years away to promote Practical Magic 2's release on the 2026 movie schedule , and she's been open about how hard it can be to pose for pictures at these events. In an effort to be more comfortable on the red carpet, though, the actress is joking about how she's taking inspiration from Zendaya.

I totally see where she’s coming from. The process is overwhelming, and Bullock's last movie, The Lost City, came out in 2022. It's been a while since she's done a press tour, and she opened up about doing them with her long-time margarita friend , Jennifer Aniston, during a conversation with Interview Magazine . To that point, the Friends star said, “The hard part is going on carpets and doing interviews.” However, for Bullock, talking isn’t the problem; the posing is:

I’m actually fine with the interviews. It’s the posing. .... I want to be Zendaya, but I will never be Zendaya. I’m like Zendaya’s shoe polisher. She’s glorious.

I mean, we all know Zendaya is the queen of the carpet and method dressing . She's also been on a generational run of movies and premiere looks, as she's released The Drama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. So, I get why Bullock is taking inspiration from her. I also can't help but laugh at her joke, partly because Zendaya is that iconic and also because the Gravity actress can totally rock a red carpet too. I can’t blame her for still being nervous, though.

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However, once she's there, she has a "blast" with it and the butterflies go away. If you’ve ever watched Bullock on a red carpet, you know just what she means. (I loved seeing her promote Lost City with Channing Tatum.) Just like Zendaya, the actress looks right at home on the red carpet, but it has to be nerve-wracking. So it's refreshing to see her talk about it.

Given that Practical Magic 2 has more emotional weight to it, I can understand why Bullock is feeling some butterflies. What brought her back to acting was a desire to honor generations of women , specifically those in her own family. Plus, the original movie is so beloved. So, there is a pressure involved; however, it looks like she's having a blast!

Overall, I think Bullock has looked pretty magical while promoting the film, alongside her co-stars, Maisie Williams, Joey King, and Nicole Kidman. And, to prove how iconic her red carpet looks are, Williams has been dressing like Bullock on this press tour. Honestly, I think Zendaya would approve.

Be sure to check out Practical Magic 2 on September 11. I’m anxiously waiting to see the bewitching sequel and what the Owens sisters have been up to. Maybe we’ll even catch a moment where Bullock channels Zendaya.