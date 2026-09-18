I Love Lili Reinhart's Love Hypothesis Method Dressing, But Her 13 On 30 Look Is My Favorite

It’s safe to say Lili Reinhart is “30, flirty and thriving” as she promotes the release of the book-to-screen adaptation of The Love Hypothesis on the 2026 movie schedule . I mean that quite literally, too. She just turned 30. She’s hyping up a flirty romance movie. Plus the looks she’s putting together that pay homage to romance movies for this press tour certainly prove that she’s thriving in the world of method dressing. Now, to prove all this even further, she literally honored 13 Going on 30 with her latest look (and it's my favorite fit she's showed us so far).

As Lili Reinhart promotes The Love Hypothesis, she’s been giving us outfits that pay homage to some of the best rom-coms and romance films. From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Ever After to Atonement, she’s been absolutely slaying these gorgeous romance-coded ensembles. Now, she’s paying homage to 13 Going on 30. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Now, not only is this an iconic look from the Jennifer Garner-led movie, but it’s also the outfit she’s wearing on the legendary poster for it. The minidress and pink coat combo is synonymous with 13 Going on 30. So, when I saw Reinhart’s look, I immediately knew what she was going for.

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What shocked me was that the coat is the Nanette Lepore coat from the film, which you can see by streaming 13 Going on 30 with a Netflix subscription . Yep, according to Reinhart’s stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser , the actress is rocking the “same coat as worn by Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30.” However, their new fashion moment has its own unique spin on it, too, as the mini dress is a darker color than Garner’s, and the Riverdale star is wearing purple heels with it, while the original look featured silver heels.

Overall, this fashion moment is a wonderful addition to the early 2000s rom-com-coded method dressing Reinhart has been doing for this press tour. From a gorgeous beaded dress to garments featuring bright colors and delicate patterns to looks that directly pay homage to movies we now consider romance classics, she’s proven that she can stand with the method dressing icons in the world of celebrity fashoin .

However, this outfit gets better, because it’s remarkably fitting for this moment, as Reinhart just turned 30 on September 13. So, paying homage to 13 Going on 30 right now couldn’t have been more perfect.

Overall, this outfit is giving me hope that Reinhart's new movie, The Love Hypothesis will be able to stand with the legendary romance films she's taking inspiration from on this press tour. It's based on the beloved book of the same name by Ali Hazelwood, and early reactions for TLH have been stellar. So, it seems like this dream of mine could come true.

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