'I Understand The Criticism': The Little Mermaid’s OG Director Believes Disney Needs To Do ‘Course Correction’, Critiques The Halle Bailey Remake
Musker has opinions on how Disney should refocus.
Renowned animator John Musker, the genius behind numerous classics that ushered in the Disney renaissance, such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Hercules, is outspoken about his thoughts on Disney's current direction. The Treasure Planet helmer is upfront about what he believes are the less successful aspects of Disney’s recent live-action reimaginings. He also shared his opinions on what adjustments Disney needs to make, particularly concerning their schedule of upcoming live-action remakes.
John Musker teamed up with director Ron Clements on numerous Disney animated classics throughout the late '80s through the mid-2000s, including The Princess and the Frog (2009).
Speaking at the Animayo International Summit in Gran Canaria, Spain, John was candid in his conversation with the Spanish publication EL PAÍS. The 70-year-old veteran animator opened up about his 2009 return to Disney and what the team was trying to do, noting they weren't "trying to be woke." He elaborated:
The Great Mouse Detective writer emphasized the importance of character-driven narratives, stressing that the House of Mouse’s magic has always been rooted in its ability to create compelling and relatable characters. He believes that while it is essential to include progressive themes, these should not overshadow the essence of storytelling. He believes a "course correction" really needs to be made by the company.
According to John, Disney's recent focus on messages can sometimes detract from the engaging, emotional journeys defining its best works. He used the choices The Little Mermaid live action remake ultimately made to highlight what he feels that movie was missing compared to the original (which he did co-direct).
The longtime animator has a particular grievance with the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, specifically its less expressive animal characters. This criticism is understandable, given how personal the original film is to him. Remarkably, the 1989 adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale almost didn't happen, so it's no surprise that Musker feels protective of the story.
In a later part of the interview, the animation veteran shared an unexpected inspiration behind the original film’s second act–an action movie box office hit. He revealed that then-president of Disney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, had a surprising request:
The former Disney director's criticisms extend beyond live-action animation. Musker believes the company suffers from having too many cooks in the kitchen regarding their projects. Reflecting on his experiences, he said:
Despite these challenges, according to Nielsen's numbers, Moana has proven to be one of the most popular films on streaming platforms. It's widely regarded as a modern-day classic, with a sequel and a live-action remake on the horizon.
The conversation around Disney’s live-action adaptations continues to evolve, and John Musker’s insights provide food for thought. As Disney moves forward, it faces the challenge of honoring its rich legacy while embracing new opportunities, ensuring that the magic of its storytelling continues to captivate audiences of all ages.
