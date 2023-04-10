Upcoming Live-Action Disney Remake Movies

Over the past decade-and-a-half, there have been a lot of great Disney live-action remakes like The Lion King, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and nearly a dozen other reinterpretations of the studio’s animated classics, and that trend doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, it appears as if Disney is doubling-down on the practice with some of its all-time greats and modern gems getting the live-action treatment in the coming weeks, months, and years.

We already have a full rundown of all the upcoming Disney movies , which includes everything from all those soon-to-be-released Marvel films to Pixar’s in-the-works projects, and much more, but there’s no such thing as too much Disney. That being said, here are the upcoming live-action Disney remakes we can expect to see in the near future.

Peter Pan & Wendy - April 28, 2023

Audiences will soon be taken back to Neverland in the upcoming Disney+ exclusive, Peter Pan & Wendy , which serves as a live-action remake of the classic animated feature film. David Lowery’s star-studded reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s iconic series of books will see the likes of Ever Anderson take on the role of Wendy, with Alexander Molony as the leader of the Lost Boys in the actor’s feature film debut .

Like the books and 1953 animated movie on which it is based, Peter Pan & Wendy will redefine the beloved adventure story for a new generation that will surely be a delight for all, or at least those with a Disney+ subscription , when it debuts April 28, 2023.

The Little Mermaid - May 26, 2023

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid , will bring the story of the young princess to the screen like never before with a live-action remake of the 1989 Academy Award-winning animated musical. With a cast that includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Javier Bardem as her father, and Melissa McCarthy as the scheming Ursula, the movie looks to breathe new life into the Disney staple.

If The Little Mermaid trailer is any indication of what’s to come, then audiences of all ages will be thrilled and overcome with wonder when the long awaited movie opens theatrically on May 26, 2023.

Snow White - March 22, 2024

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first theatrical release from Walt Disney Animation Studios, will finally get the live-action treatment in March 2024 with the premiere of Marc Webb’s musical fantasy film, Snow White. With West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler taking on the role of the iconic titular character , and Gal Gadot stepping in as the Evil Queen, the upcoming feature, co-written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, will surely be a treat for audiences of all ages.

Though not much has been announced regarding the film at this point, we do know that Snow White will be opening in theaters on March 22, 2024, not a moment too soon.

Mufasa: The Lion King - July 5, 2024

Jon Favreau’s 2019 “live-action” remake of The Lion King will soon pull off what the 1994 animated classic of the same name never achieved: a sequel/prequel on the big screen. In summer 2024, Barry Jenkins will bring Mufasa: The Lion King to audiences around the world with a movie that is both a prequel and sequel and will explore the relationship between Mufasa and Scar years before the plotting brother killed the king of Pride Rock.

The movie, which sounds rather exciting and interesting, will see Old standout actor Aaron Pierre taking on the role made famous by James Earl Jones 30 years earlier, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. taking over from Jeremy Irons in the 1994 original and Chiwetel Eijifor in the 2019 remake. Expect to hear much more about Mufasa: The Lion King as we get closer to its July 5, 2024 release.

Hercules - TBD

Though it won’t be a direct remake of the 1997 animated movie of the same name, Guy Ritchie’s live-action Hercules will have some shared elements, according to producers Joe and Anthony Russo. At this time, we don’t know much about the movie’s cast, plot, or even when it will be released, but Ritchie did reveal at the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival (via Screen Daily ) that he hopes to start shooting within the next year.

Bambi - TBD

The 1942 animated classic, Bambi, is another beloved Disney project that is slated to receive a live-action remake. The project, which was first announced back in early 2020, is being co-written by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsay Beer, who wrote the 2020 Tom Holland sci-fi adventure film, Chaos Walking. There haven’t been any major updates on the project in the past few years, but be on the lookout in the future.

Robin Hood - TBD

In April 2020, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there was a live-action remake of the 1973 animated film, Robin Hood, in the works as a Disney+ exclusive. The project, which is set to be helmed by Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada and written by Lady and the Tramp scribe Kari Granlund, will reportedly be a musical and feature a combination of live-action and CGI similar to 2019's The Lion King.

Lilo & Stitch - TBD

One of the more modern Disney animated movies that people want to see get the live-action treatment, Lilo & Stitch will soon get a fresh coat of paint. The Lilo & Stitch remake , which is being directed by Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-creator Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, is sort of a mystery project at this point, but it won’t be that way for long.

According to a January 2023 report from The Hollywood Reporter , Zach Galifianakis will be a member of the cast.

The Aristocats - TBD

The Disney live-action remake trend will continue into the foreseeable future with movies like The Aristocats, which will be directed by none other than Summer of Soul Oscar winner Questlove . With the longtime drummer of The Roots behind the camera and leading the creative charge, the 1970 musical about singing cats (no, not like that 2019 horror show ) could very well be one of the most exciting upcoming projects from the House of Mouse.

We’re still early in the game, but expect to hear a lot more about The Aristocats in the coming months.

Moana - TBD

Despite having been released within the last decade, Moana is already getting the remake treatment in the form of a live-action adventure film. Though there isn’t a lot of information at this point in time, Dwayne Johnson, who provided the voice of Maui in the 2016 original, announced in April 2023 that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, was in the process of bringing new life to the beloved musical .

Expect to hear much more about this one in the very near future.

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame - TBD

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the 1996 adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, will be getting a remake of its own at some point, only this time it will be a live-action spectacle. First announced back in 2019 , the movie hasn’t had a whole lot of progress since then, but Josh Gad did share with his Instagram followers in March 2023 that the film’s script was “one of the best” he has ever read. Besides that, and a fake poster with several A-listers attached, we’re still in the dark about this long-in-the-works project.

