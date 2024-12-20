The Masters Of The Universe Reboot Just Snagged Jared Leto For A Major Role, And I'm Absolutely All In For This Casting

Jared Leto is an actor who has a wide range of roles on his resume, so the dude can pretty much do anything. Be it Suicide Squad’s Joker, his Academy Award winning turn in Dallas Buyer’s Club, or his upcoming 2025 movie gig as the titular character in Tron: Ares, his versatile talents lead to some exciting opportunities. Knowing that still couldn’t prepare me for what we know about Masters of the Universe and its cinematic reboot; as Mr. Leto has been cast in a major role I’m all in about.

If you guessed that the Requiem for a Dream star was cast as the new incarnation of Skeletor, please collect your winnings at the courtesy booth. The news was reported by Variety , along with new castings for some of his future partners in crime.

We now also know that Trap Jaw, Tri-Klops, and Goat Man will now be featured in Amazon-MGM’s adaptation of the famed Mattel toy line. Respectively, those parts will be played by Sam C. Wilson, Kojo Attah and Hafthor Bjornsson.

Jared Leto’s casting as this iconic antagonist is exciting for numerous reasons, starting with the fact that he now compliments Alison Brie’s Masters of the Universe casting as Evil-Lyn. But also, and this is probably going to date me a bit, I’m honestly thrilled that Nicholas Galitzine’s new He-Man will be terrorized by a worthy successor to actor Frank Langella’s sinister live-action interpretation.

Seen in the 1987 cult classic produced by Cannon Films, Langella was the flesh and blood Skeletor for generations of He-Man fans. Comparing Jared Leto’s filmography to that of Frank Langella, I find the actors to be quite similar in their “up for anything” style of role selection.

And if you’re a fan of Kevin Smith’s animated revival series for Netflix, the comparisons between this House of Gucci star and voice actor Mark Hamill are even more fuel for the excitement. Though '80s toy fans are probably still hyped for Bumblebee director Travis Knight to be the talent behind the camera on this legacy fantasy adventure.

It’s been a wild year for Amazon-MGM’s Masters of the Universe reboot, as the project has rapidly gone from its scrapped Netflix incarnation to having a new studio home. With an all-star cast to boot, those who remember the power of He-Man fondly have a lot to be excited about.

Masters of the Universe is set to head to theaters on June 5, 2026. So don’t expect any costume or makeup test photos showing off Jared Leto’s Skeletor any time soon. But while we wait, don’t forget that Mr. Leto will be seen on the big screen a lot sooner, as part of the Tron: Ares cast, who will make their theatrical debut on October 10, 2025.