Masters Of The Universe’s Stars Wrapped On The Film, And I’m Loving That Camila Mendes’ Celebratory Post Involves A Burger

As somebody who grew up watching He-Man and the Masters of the Universe every day after school, I am as excited, or at the very least, curious, about the upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action movie. It’s a project that has been trying to get off the ground for years and has now finally reached a major milestone, as principal photography on the movie is now complete.

Several members of the cast of Masters of the Universe took to social media to celebrate having wrapped production. This included Camila Mendes, who plays Teela in the upcoming movie. While I’m sure everybody had their own way of celebrating, Mendes apparently did so by chowing down on a hamburger and french fries.

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) A photo posted by on

Mendes mentioned in her post that she has spent the last seven months “eating like an athlete,” and so it appears that she took the opportunity of being done filming to eat something that her trainer probably wouldn’t approve of. She’s far from the first who has had to remain in particular shape during a movie to celebrate by breaking the diet. Superman's David Corenswet did the same thing.

While Mendes shares several images from the set, one thing we don’t really see is how Teela will look in the new film. She specifically says there’s still very little that can be shown of the movie yet. The hamburger-eating picture is the best look we have at what appears to be her costume. The gallery also has a brief image of Mendes hugging somebody who is probably Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, though his face is never shown.

It seems quite clear that Masters of the Universe isn’t quite ready to show us any of the cast in full costume yet. Galitzine himself posted his own Instagram image in celebration of the movie wrapping filming. It includes himself in full He-Man costume, but cloaked in enough shadow that we really can’t see anything clearly.

A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine) A photo posted by on

Masters of the Universe has a release date in June 2026, the movie has almost exactly one year before we’ll all get to see how the animated characters really look, making the jump to live-action. We haven’t had a live-action movie in the franchise since 1987, and the original He-Man movie starring Dolph Lundgren left a lot to be desired among fans.

With the movie just finishing filming, it will likely be several more months before any sort of trailer is done. Whether we’ll get an official reveal of He-Man or any other characters before that is anybody’s guess. Even if we ,must wait, there will surely be a lot of fans excited to see He-Man return to live-action for the first time in decades.