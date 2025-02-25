Michael B. Jordan Shares How Creed III’s Fight Scenes Were Inspired By Anime, And I’m Now Seeing Them In A Totally Different Way
Creed III's final fight makes a lot more sense now.
The Creed franchise was birthed as a spinoff of the Rocky movies but, as the three films were released, the series carved out its own path and began to truly stand on its own. At present, there's even a fourth installment planned. One of the most noticeable ways in which the series has differentiated itself from its predecessors is through the staging of fight sequences in Creed III. And, as it turns out, those were directly inspired by anime, which has me looking at these scenes in a whole new way.
Michael B. Jordan took the director's chair for Creed III, the first film in the series to not include Sylvester Stallone. In accepting the job, Jordan took the boxing franchise in a direction that we can pretty safely say never would have happened in a Rocky movie. Speaking with GQ, Johnson talked about the fight scenes in the film, which he says were something he had in mind from very early on, as he wanted to bring his love of anime into the sequences. Jordan said…
The final fight between Adonis Creed and Damian Anderson in the threequel is quite interesting in that it goes to nowhere. In the middle of the fight, the crowd disappears, and the boxing match continues in an empty void space that is as much symbolic as a literal battle.
I remember watching the sequence in Creed III and being impressed with it from a filmmaking standpoint, but also shocked, as it was the last thing I expected to see. While these movies had never been afraid to do interesting things with cinematography, the epic one-shot fight sequence of the first movie being a prime example, this was something very different. It was a sort of magical realism that we had never seen before in the wider series.
Michael B. Jordan says the scene was all about having the two characters “talk” in the film’s “fourth language” and so taking it to the void made sense. He continued…
While I’m not an anime expert, and this didn’t make the connection the first time I saw Creed III, the comparison does certainly help explain Jordan’s thinking on language as a director, and it makes a lot of sense. As he says, the “void” is a concept that you’ll find in a lot of different anime, and thus many people likely made the connection. He explained…
If nothing else, the fight scene is certainly unique. While the symbolism of it all still makes sense in context even without the known anime influence. Seeing it again with that knowledge certainly changes things up.
It makes one wonder what the future will hold. With Michael B. Jordan set to star and direct Creed IV, will we see additional anime references in the new movie as well, or does Jordan have new influences he plans to interject in creative ways? We'll have to wait and see.
