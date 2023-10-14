Michael Caine Once Again Claims He’s Retiring, And His Reason Makes Me Think He’s Serious This Time

Michael Caine is without a doubt one of the greatest actors to ever grace a screen, and to say that he’s put in a considerable amount of work over the years would be an understatement. The 90-year-old actor has still been working today in recent years but, at the same time, he’s also made claims about retiring. Just a few years ago, he made that assertion only to jump back into more work after the fact. Well, Caine once again just declared that he’s done acting, and the reason he gave makes me think he’s serious this time around.

The Academy Award winner most recently starred in the biographical film The Great Escaper, which may now be the final entry in his legendary filmography. The actor gushed about the movie alongside its director, Oliver Parker, during a conversation on BBC Radio 4’s Today . In time, the topic of the Get Carter icon’s presumed retirement came up, prompting him to confirm that he intends to call it a career. He then went on to explain his rationale for the big decision:

I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now. Because I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead, and it’s had incredible reviews. The only parts I’m liable to get now are old men, 90-year-old men – or maybe 85, you know? And I thought I might as well leave with all this. I’ve got wonderful reviews. What am I going to do that will beat this?

Michael Caine actually sought to retire back in the ‘90s, but Jack Nicholson stopped him from doing it In 2021, Caine revealed he was retiring after finishing work on the dramedy film Best Sellers. At the time, he attributed the decision to problems with his spine as well as a desire to focus more on writing. But shortly after, Caine shot down the notion of retirement , saying that he wasn’t ready to give up on his long-time profession just yet. Since the aforementioned film, he’s appeared in both the historical drama Medieval and Oliver Parker’s latest production. (Unfortunately, he didn’t get involved in Oppenheimer , which was directed by his frequent collaborator, Christopher Nolan.)

Based on his comments, I actually do believe he’s going to commit to his sentiments now. As he mentioned, there isn’t much variety when it comes to the roles the British actor can play now due to his age. Hiis latest movie also gives him one final turn as a leading man and, as he mentioned, it’s received mostly positive reviews from critics -- as evidenced by its solid Rotten Tomatoes score. So if he’d essentially go out on a professional high note if this does turn out to be his final film. With that in mind, I really do believe this could be the moment the Dark Knight actor truly decides to mark the end of his acting days.

I also can’t think of a more personal film to close out a career with than The Great Escaper. The film, which was penned by William Ivory, is based on the true story of an 89-year-old World War II veteran named Bernard Jordan. It tells the story of how in June 2014, Jordan broke free from his nursing home in order to travel to France. His intention was to travel to the country so he could be present for a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day. Playing Bernie’s wife is the late Glenda Jackson, who passed away shortly after seeing the completed film this past summer. You can see a trailer for the movie down below:

Michael Caine’s retirement announcement is definitely bittersweet. On the one hand, the fact that he won’t be starring in any new productions is a tough pill to swallow. On the other hand though, he’s getting the opportunity to go out on his own terms and after working on a project he’s proud of. There may still be a possibility he’ll change his mind (again) and, if he does, I’m sure fans wouldn’t be mad one bit.