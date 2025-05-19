Tom Cruise Confirmed Mission: Impossible Is Ending, But There’s A Silver Lining

After nearly 30 years of jaw-dropping (and expensive) stunts and globe-trotting espionage, Mission: Impossible is officially heading for its conclusion. Tom Cruise confirmed that the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning , when the eighth entry in the franchise lands on the 2025 movie release schedule , will mark Ethan Hunt’s last mission.

The star broke the news at the film’s New York premiere, telling The Hollywood Reporter , telling the outlet that the title means what it says. According to Cruise:

It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.

The Jerry Maguire star’s comments come just two years after he expressed admiration for Harrison Ford continuing to headline blockbusters into his '80s. Now 62, Cruise has upgraded that ambition into something even bolder. He isn’t just inspired, he’s all in. He sees no expiration date for his career and is ready to keep entertaining for decades to come.

Action, drama, comedy, the Oblivion performer is not picking favorites. And as he made clear on the red carpet, he’s nowhere near finished. He continued:

I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited.

Despite the end of Mission: Impossible, the Top Gun: Maverick actor has no intention of stepping away from the screen. At 62, he doubled down on his passion for filmmaking, saying he plans to keep acting well past 80. What started as an aspiration inspired by Harrison Ford has become a bold promise: Cruise aims to keep going into his 100s. He’s not retiring. He’s accelerating.

The '80s heartthrob turned action movie star has allegedly been working on a secret flick with the upcoming Ballerina star Ana de Armas. Of course, this has sparked rumors of romantic relationships , but the two claim to be nothing but colleagues working on something action fans are going to love.

Looking back on nearly three decades of Mission: Impossible, the series lead reflected on what the franchise has meant to him. He emphasized the deep rewards of working with filmmakers, crews, and different cultures worldwide. He added:

Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking. It’s been exceptional.

That sense of relentless curiosity and drive makes Cruise, well, Cruise. The Final Reckoning brings back director Christopher McQuarrie, who described the movie’s headliner as "the most giving, most game" collaborator he’s worked with. McQuarrie praised The Minority Report star’s willingness to dive headfirst into new challenges, calling him a great teacher and student.

The film also features a stacked cast, including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, and Nick Offerman. With its theatrical release set for Friday, anticipation is sky-high as fans prepare to say goodbye to one of action cinema’s most iconic roles.