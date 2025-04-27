‘Name A Villain Who Was 100% Right.' A Movie Fan Asked, And I Was Amused And Surprised By One Answer

When someone is deemed the villain of a story, the audience doesn't expect to be captivated by their words. They're audience are supposed to cheer for their downfall, and no one is supposed to mourn the wicked. However, villains have lackeys, those who believe their words enough to follow them, so there must be something in them that is worth following. There are tons of villains who were not only right in world, but for us the audience. Though some were more surprising than others when put under a microscope.

In a thread on X (formerly Twitter), movie and TV show fans shared their hot takes about which villains were 100% right. Some were right on the money immediately, while others needed some convincing. Even we touched on some of these in our own list of villains. Examples that were correct immediately? Magneto from X-Men.

Magneto — man survived the Holocaust, saw humanity repeat the same hate with mutants, and said “Never again.” Kinda had a point. – @ Qirelyth

Magneto. His methods were extreme, but he was right about humanity's fear and oppression of mutants—history backed him up. - @ Simplyzana

Magneto was a 1000% correct, he tried to find common ground with non-mutants and they still tried to eradicate him and every other mutant in the world. -@ English_shamar

There are multiple times in X-Men '97 where multiple people said he’s right, but I digress. Some of the villains needed some convincing arguements and a few receipts. Those examples include notables like The Dark Knight's Joker, as well as the MCU’s Thanos, Killmonger and even Ultron.

I am personally offended that nobody said Valentine from Kingsman: The Secret Service. Samuel L Jackson’s performance was memorable as hell, and he had some genuinely good points, but that’s a tangent for another article. But of the list of villains given, one immediately stood out, and it surprised me not just because they were right, but the sheer volume of people who mentioned him.

poor guy was getting gaslit for the entire movie when he was RIGHT https://t.co/EDVKdO3nZT pic.twitter.com/MVKY5OGRTDApril 23, 2025

Ken from Bee Movie was the last person I expected to see here, but nobody was wrong to mention him. While yes, this is the funny ha-ha meme movie, fans on the thread were quick to point out that he really was the only sane person.

Imagine watching the life you built with the woman you love all start to slip through your fingers, not unlike grains of sand, to a bee -@ Suayrez

This diva was gaslit into thinking they were crazy 😭 -@ Vaebi3

That’s not a villain but a victim. Damn bee stole his gf and got him out of his own home - @ Sseebbaass222

While it is highly seen as a funny meme these days; if you were to rewatch Bee Movie today, its comedy holds up and the animation isn’t terrible even by today’s standards. But the Ken hate is unfounded: a bee sued the human race, caused flowers to die because of lack of pollination, fixed the problem he caused, and was rewarded numerous times including “stealing” Ken's life.

Not to mention, Vanessa was snubbing hanging out with him to spend time with a bee. And he stated he was allergic and a sting could kill him, to which she continued to prioritize a bug's life over his.

Bee Movie plot aside, the discussion of villains and whether or not they are right, is always interesting to see. It’s especially interesting when you see some hidden gems nobody really talks about, or new angles that you didn’t really think of before. There are plenty of villains with tragic/sympathetic backstories and ideologies, but one user put the whole conversation into a pretty interesting perspective with which I do agree.

Villains are always right (in their respective heads). It’s the fight of ideology. The common belief of what’s right/wrong, makes the one hero or villain. -@Kohlliers

Perspective is everything. If a villain is one that you can come to sympathize with, let alone actually agree with their ideologies but not the method, then that means they are a compelling character, if not a realistic one.