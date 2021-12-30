New Scream Video Makes Melissa Barrera’s Character Seem Super Suspicious

With a number of massive blockbusters still duking it out during these Holiday weekends, some moviegoers have already started looking forward to what’s next. One of the most anticipated releases coming in January is the new Scream movie, which features both new and returning characters. And a new video makes Melissa Barrera’s new hero Sam seem super suspicious.

In an effort to keep buoy excitement for Scream, the upcoming horror movie has a tie-in TikTok account, featuring “students” from Woodsboro High Film Club investigating the major characters of the new slasher. The new video features In the Heights actress Melissa Barrera as Sam, who is seemingly the main newcomer that’ll be interacting with legacy characters like Neve Campbell. But the newest clip definitely is making her out to be a possibility for Ghostface . Check it out below,

Well, I’m certainly intrigued. While the trailers make it seem like Sam is going to be the new final girl alongside Sidney Prescott, could she end up being the killer? Only time will tell, but clearly everyone is going to be a suspect for the identity of the new Ghostface(s).

The above post comes to us from the TikTok account that’s accompanying the new Scream movie. The account has been a great source of information ahead of the movie’s release, recently revealing two characters’ connection to Jamie Kennedy’s beloved character Randy. And this time one is clearly trying to make us suspect Melissa Barrera’s character, who seems to doubt even her own sanity upon returning to Woodsboro .

As a reminder, you can see the first full trailer for the new Scream movie below. In it we’ll see a very different version of Melissa Barrera’s Sam, who is shown working with legacy characters like David Arquette’s Dewey and Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. Check it out below,

What are we supposed to believe? Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have already gone on record saying that the trailers feature misdirects for the audience. So pretty much the full cast will be Ghostface suspects until the movie is released. Luckily, that wait is nearly over.

The new Scream marks the first instalment of the beloved franchise that wasn’t helmed by the legendary Wes Craven. But the directors are huge fans of Craven’s work, and it certainly seems like the late filmmaker’s legacy will be honored throughout the course of the runtime. The movie’s connections to the 1996 original only continue to grow, which is should delight the hardcore fandom. After all, it looks like we’ll be returning to Stu’s house from the original movie.