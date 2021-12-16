Chilling New Scream Image Has Me Nervous To Return To Woodsboro

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years, to the delight of fans. In addition to new and thrilling properties, a number of fan-favorite franchises have also returned to theaters. The new Scream movie is the latest of these projects, and a chilling new poster has me nervous to return to Woodsboro.

The upcoming fifth Scream movie marks the first installment since the death of the legendary Wes Craven. Luckily, the trio of original stars (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette) will return to their roles alongside some killer new cast members. A new poster for the highly anticipated project was just released, and highlights the danger that Campbell's Sidney Prescott will face when returning home. Check it out below,

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I mean, how cool is that? Ghostface continues to be a looming force over the fictional town of Woodsboro, and it seems the new Scream movie will intimately connect to Wes Craven's beloved 1996 original slasher. Fingers crossed that the three legacy characters make it out of their next massacre alive.

This new Scream poster is exclusive artwork from Dolby Cinema, encouraging moviegoers to get the full theatrical experience once the new movie is released in the New Year. But it might look familiar, as the image went viral shortly after the new project was announced. The poster design is based off a fan piece of created art by Creepy Duck Design, with Dolby collaborating with the artist to release it in an official capacity.

Ghostface obviously takes center stage in this chilling new image for Scream, but fans can't wait to see how the killer cast of actors is utilized in the mysterious new sequel. The cast previously assembled on another poster, one that has me worried about Marley Shelton's character Judy Hicks.

The cast and crew of Scream have been closely guarding the movie's secrets, so there's no telling what directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) have in store for the generations of fans. They previously confirmed that the trailers will contain misdirects for the audience. Could Jenna Ortega's new character Tara actually make it out of the chilling opening sequence? Only time will tell.

Overall the contents of Scream are a mystery, with the directors going to great lengths to guard the secrets of the movie-- including giving the cast some fake scripts at the time of filming. Although with the project getting super close to its release, some starring cast members have seen the finished cut.

Luckily for moviegoers, the wait for Scream is nearly over. As such, the countless questions fans have about Ghostface's return will be answered shortly. We'll just have to see if the trio of original actors manage to survive their latest bloody affair. The trailers had me nervous for Dewey specifically, who is seemingly taking on the killer by himself in a hospital confrontation.

Scream will arrive exclusively in theaters on January 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.