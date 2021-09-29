Ahead Of Scream 5, Fans Can Stay In Stu’s House… Complete With David Arquette

With September coming to a close, the time horror fans lovingly refer to as “spooky season” is upon us. And while Scream fans will have to wait until January for the upcoming fifth movie, there’s a thrilling experience coming. Because Scream fans can actually stay in Stu’s house from the 1996 original this October… complete with David Arquette.

In Wes Craven’s beloved original Scream, the movie’s bloody conclusion comes at the house party of Stu (Matthew Lillard). And while Woodsboro will be back on the big screen in the winter, horror fans can live the full fantasy in a recreated house that’ll be available on Airbnb. What’s more, David Arquette aka Sheriff Dewey Riley, will serve as your host. Check it out for yourself below,

A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Those brave enough to stay in a house with a direct phone line to Ghostface himself will be able to transport themselves into the original Scream house. But you’ll have to strike while the iron is hot, as it’ll only be open for a few short days this October.

As you can see from Airbnb’s official Instagram, the house from Scream has been painstakingly recreated. While the actual location is being kept under wraps until later, it’s located in Northern California. In the images you can see the living room where the party watched Halloween, as well as the kitchen where Sidney eventually found her father. Although I have to wonder if there’s a garage complete with a doggy door.

Staying in Stu’s Scream house will only cost $5 a night, as it’s more about creating a viral immersive experience than making money. On the website, Dewey Riley is listed as the official verified host of the listing, adding an extra level of fun to the equation. But if you’re lucky enough to get booked, you’ll have to transport yourself to that killer house, as flights or other accommodations aren’t included.

David Arquette hyped up this exciting Scream opportunity with a fun video from within the house. Check it out below, complete with a creepy appearance by Ghostface.

See more

Those lucky enough to be chosen will be treated to a variety of exciting experiences once becoming part of Scream in the 1990s. This includes a marathon of the first four movies, a Ghostface hotline, digital welcome by Dewey, and some cool swag. It certainly seems like a dream experience for horror fans, one that’ll no doubt raise anticipation for the upcoming Scream 5.

Fans were delighted when Scream was announced, complete with the original trio returning with David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox reprising their roles. Set photos made it seem like Stu’s house will factor into the story, but not much is known about the movie’s contents. Fingers crossed for a trailer.

The new Scream will hit theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.