David Arquette Recalls Nearly Getting Killed Off In The First Scream, Has A Funny Take On Why He’s Grateful He Didn’t

The horror genre was built on long-running franchises, and the ‘90s brought us a beloved property with Wes Craven’s Scream. There’s a new installment coming in January, complete with original stars like David Arquette aka Dewey. Arquette recently recalled nearly getting killed off in the first movie, and a funny reason why he’s glad he didn’t.

The 1996 original Scream saw most of the cast fall, but a handful of survivors were able to make it and pop up in the sequel(s). David Arquette’s Dewey is one of the three heroes who have appeared in every installment, although the Woodsboro Deputy nearly bit the dust in Wes Craven’s original. Arquette recently spoke about this twist of fate, saying:

It’s a wonderful opportunity to be part of something for 25 years. I love playing the role of Dewey. He’s such an iconic character. Well, Wes Craven was sweet enough to say, ‘David, we’re gonna put you in a gurney, we’ll roll you out and we’ll see if you make it or not.’ Then, the second time we did it, he said, ’OK this time just give a little thumbs up, I dunno if I’ll use it or not… ’Thank god for Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it. I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!

The man’s got a point. If Dewey died in the original Scream, David Arquette and Courtney Cox never would have worked together in the next few movies. It was during the sequels they fell in love, got married, and started their own family. Good thing Wes Craven decided to keep him around.

David Arquette’s comments come from a recent appearance he did on Late Night with Seth Meyers . Obviously much of the conversation surrounded his tenure playing Dewey in Scream, especially with the upcoming sequel arriving in the New Year. And just like the previous four installments, the 50 year-old actor will once again star with the father of his child: one Courteney Cox .

To say David Arquette’s life was changed by Scream is an understatement, as it had a major effect on both his career and family. It’s likely for this reason that he remains such a big cheerleader for the franchise as a whole, and Wes Craven’s ongoing legacy. I mean, he has a daughter because of the slasher property.

The contents of the new Scream are being kept under wraps, as the franchise is notorious for its tight security. The first trailer basically broke the internet, although the pair of Ready or Not directors have already admitted that it contains misdirects. Footage of the trio of original stars is limited, and fans are especially nervous for David Arquette’s character Dewey.

The overall plot of the fifth Scream remains largely a mystery, but it seems like another murderer will rise in Woodsboro. This leads new protagonist Sam (Melissa Barrera) to seek out advice from David Arquette’s Dewey, who presumably assembles the three OG’s. Let’s just hope that he survives alongside Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.