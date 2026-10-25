One Note Kristen Bell Gave On Frozen I Think Fully Makes Her Character
No wonder Anna is so awesome.
The Frozen movies (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription) have had many mind-blowing accomplishments, from producing hit songs to winning two Oscars to scoring over $2 billion at the box office. The totally unique characters should also be considered an accomplishment, and we have Kristen Bell to thank for making Anna the relatable and iconic princess that she is.
There’s a reason why Anna is one of Kristen Bell’s best characters. Based on what she told Bustle, it was a collaborative effort for the talented actress to incorporate improv and character tweaks to make her princess a relatable character. To take that relatability up a notch, she told the publication one note she had that really made the character:
I love that! Even the princess (later queen) of Arendelle needs some human moments. We’ve seen throughout the series that Anna can be fearless, but also clumsy with her words and actions.
She shows traits many young girls can relate to, like waking up with bedhead, speaking her mind, and wanting to finish a man’s…sandwiches. With a Disney character like this, young girls can learn that it is perfectly normal and amazing, in fact, to be quirky, confident and 100% themselves.
You can thank Kristen Bell for her Frozen character’s clumsiness and drooling while asleep. Here’s another defining trait of Anna’s that the Nobody Wants This actress told the writers to incorporate:
Spoken like a true queen herself. No wonder Anna is the true hero of the Frozen movies. Sure, she doesn’t have icy superpowers like her sister, Elsa. However, the Disney character’s affection allowed her to continue to find her sister even when she pushed her away and was even willing to sacrifice herself for her. It was through her own superpower of love that she was willing to stand by her loved ones no matter the obstacles.
Fortunately, we’ll have the chance to see Anna and the rest of the Frozen family in a third movie. What we know so far about Frozen 3 is that it will take place around Anna and Kristoff's wedding, and a portal will open up that Anna, Elsa and co walk to. There, a new ice-powered character appears!
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According to Cinema Express, Anna and Kristoff will finally get married and join Elsa on a new adventure with a “mysterious new member.” With Anna now the new Queen of Arendelle, it’ll be exciting to see the animated character taking on this new role with all of the relatable awkwardness we can expect.
It’s heartwarming to know that Kristen Bell contributed to the quirky, loving nature that made us love Anna so much. After all, if a little girl aspires to be a princess one day, they need to know that a little awkwardness and having a big heart can go a long way. Make sure to hear Bell voice Anna again when the upcoming Disney movie, Frozen 3, hits theaters on November 24, 2027.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
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