Frozen 3: What We Know So Far About The Disney Sequel

Once upon a time, Walt Disney Animation Studios rarely put effort into crafting theatrical sequels to its films. Today, however, IP is king, and several of the company's more successful projects either already have sequels lined up, or have follow-ups in development. Under those parameters, it was only a matter of time before a Disney animated trilogy became real, and it's set to happen with Frozen 3.

Considering the incredible box office success and the cultural imprint of the first two Frozen movies, the fact that we’re getting a third Frozen movie isn’t necessarily that much of a surprise. But just what is Frozen 3? What will the movie be about? Here’s everything we know about the next big entry in the Frozen franchise.

Officially, Frozen 3 doesn’t have a release date yet. However, based on what we know of the release dates of other upcoming Disney movies, we can come up with a pretty compelling answer to that question.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has release dates locked in for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for the next three years. We know that the Moana 2 release date is set for November 2024, and Bob Iger announced that Zootopia 2 will be released in 2025. The next release date on the calendar is November 25, 2026, and since Frozen 3 is also the only other movie that has been announced from Walt Disney Animation Studios, it’s a safe bet (at least for now) that the movie and that date will go together.

The Frozen 3 Cast

No official cast has been announced for Frozen 3 but we can fully expect the four major voice actors, who have all been named Disney Legends since the release of Frozen II, to return. It certainly wouldn’t be a Frozen movie without Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

There are a few other characters who might reprise roles from previous films. Sterling K Brown debuted in Frozen II as Lt. Mattias, and he was hoping to return for a theoretical Frozen 3, because he wanted to sing, and his Frozen II song was ultimately cut. Returns for Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina as Anna and Elsa's parents (in flashbacks, obviously) can't be ruled out.

Who Will Direct Frozen 3?

The question of who will direct Frozen 3 may be the most interesting, because while one would expect Jennifer Lee, who previously helmed both Frozen and Frozen II, alongside Chris Buck, to return, that won’t be the case. Lee, who currently heads Walt Disney Animation Studios, and thus has a full plate of responsibilities, has confirmed she isn't directing Frozen III.

This could mean Chris Buck will be directing the film solo, or it could mean somebody new will come in to handle the project. We know the idea for Frozen III came from Marc Smith, the Director of Story for Frozen II, so he may have received a promotion in order to see his vision come to life.

The Songwriters Of Frozen And Frozen II Will Return

If there’s a pair of behind-the-scenes talents who might be even more important to the success of Frozen III than the director, it could be the songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The spouses, who won the Oscar together for Let it Go, penned all the songs in the first two films, and they have confirmed they will be back for the third film as well.

Having said that, they haven’t had a great deal of time working on it. Andserson-Lopez admitted that she and her husband were only made aware of Frozen 3 on the same day in February 2023 that the project was officially announced to the public.

What's Come Out Since Frozen II

While Frozen and Frozen II are the tentpoles of the franchise, there has been plenty of other Frozen media outside of the films. We saw the shorts Frozen Fever and the holiday special Olaf's Frozen Adventure prior to the film sequel, and there's been plenty of Frozen animation since.

Once Upon a Snowman acted as a prequel to Olaf's story, showing, if not necessarily explaining, how Olaf came to be alive. We also got a pair of short animation series. At Home with Olaf was a series of simple shorts released during the pandemic, highlighted by a beautiful song sung by Josh Gad. We also got the Olaf Presents series on Disney+, where Olaf retells classic Disney stories in the same fashion that retold the story of Frozen in Frozen II.

We also got an Anna and Elsa podcast series, called Forces of Nature which was a story set following the events of Frozen II. Whether the events of that story could play into the sequel film, we don't yet know.

What Frozen 3 May Be About

Frozen II was a movie of massive change for the main characters of the franchise. Elsa has relinquished her crown, and gone to live among the magic of the enchanted forest. Anna has become queen of Arrendale and accepted Kristoff’s proposal. Even Olaf went through a significant maturation process throughout the film.

At this point, no plot details have been released regarding Frozen 3, and story elements can go through pretty significant changes in animated films, even late in the process. What we do know is that the general concept for Frozen 3, the idea that the new movie is built on, was conceived by Marc Smith who had been the Head of Story for the previous film. Whatever his idea was, Disney thought it could support a feature film.

Frozen 3 May Not Be The End

While Frozen 3 will mark the first trilogy for a Walt Disney Animation project, that doesn’t mean that the story will end here. Bob Iger has already teased that Frozen 4 is a project that is also in development, and while anything can happen between now and then, including a fourth movie being scrapped, the fact Disney is even talking about a fourth movie would seem to indicate that it’s a very real possibility.

This has potential ramifications for Frozen 3 as well. The first two Frozen movies were self-contained stories, if for no other reason than the fact that neither could be sure a sequel would happen. If Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are being developed in unison, we could end up with a story that crosses both movies. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a movie done as part one and part two, and we have to believe that’s at least possible here.

Frozen 3 is still years away, so keep checking back here as we’ll be continually updating the status of the film as we learn more about it. We just can’t let it go.