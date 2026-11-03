Mckenna Grace Has A Surprising (And Disney-Oriented) Reason For Saying No To Nude Scenes

Mckenna Grace has been working since she was a little kid , and at 20 years old, it feels like she’s done a bit of everything. She’s done drama, action, horror, romance and more, and in her next project, the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping, she’ll play out a deeply intense tragedy that also features massive action. However, while it’s clear she’s open to many kinds of projects and work, there is one thing she says no to: nudity. Surprisingly, her reasoning has to do with Disney.

As I said, when it comes to Grace's career, she's explored lots of different genres, which have put her in many different situations. I mean, in the last year alone, she’s worked on Regretting You, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Scream 7, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, The Last Kiss, Nimrods and Sunrise on the Reaping. Those are all very different movies, and during an interview with Cosmopolitan , she was asked if there are any kinds of roles she’d say no to. Here’s how she responded, and how nudity and Disney came into the conversation:

At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change. It’s not like I only do wholesome things—my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream—but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday.

See, it’s obvious from her explanation that she has nothing against intimacy or nudity. And it seems like she has a lot of respect for actors who do work on projects that require it or very sexual sequences, like Off Campus , for example. However, it’s not her cup of tea, and I do see why.

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As she said, she wants to be a Disney princess someday. If you’ve seen the best Disney movies , you know there’s a certain level of wholesomeness involved. That’s not to say an actor who participates in a project that involves sex scenes or nudity wouldn’t get a role as a Disney princess or prince. However, it’s clear Grace is trying to create an image for herself that makes her an unquestionable fit for one of these very wholesome roles.

I think she’s doing a good job at that too. I mean, before Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim were cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for the live-action Tangled, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames were popular fan casts for the parts. She legitimately looks like a princess, and her bubbly and bright personality fits right in with that kind of character too.

Now, getting back to what she said, she made it clear she’s not only going to do wholesome roles, and her work on the 2026 movie schedule clearly showcases that. I mean, Scream 7 is a horror movie, and as she said, she gets brutally murdered in it. Also, Sunrise on the Reaping is not for the faint of heart. As a fan of the book, I know how brutal the story is, and I know we’ll see Grace acting out some truly violent and intense moments.

However, while she’s willing to do work like that, she does have boundaries she does not want to cross. That means she’ll say no to projects that are hypersexual or involve nudity, which is totally respectable.

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With that said, hopefully someday she’ll get her wish of being a Disney princess. While we wait for that to happen (because I do feel like it’s inevitable), you can catch Mckenna Grace in Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20.