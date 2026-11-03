A Disney Exec Just Revealed A Big Change For Frozen 3 And 4 I Think Is The Right Move
Changes are coming to Arendelle.
Disney has always been known for its animated blockbusters, but Frozen (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) became a full-blown sensation upon its release in 2013. Its sequel Frozen II crushed at the box office, and two more sequels were quickly announced. Although the studios' Head of Animation recently revealed a big change coming to the next two installments of the franchisee
The first Frozen III footage debuted at D23 over the summer, so anticipation for the threequel is steadily building. While we'll have to wait another year until it arrives in November of 2027, Disney's Jared Bush spoke to Collider about how the studio is approaching the next two movies. He revealed that they're putting a full emphasis on the third movie, rather than trying to put out 3 and 4 in quick succession. In his words:
Rather than trying to produce a third and fourth Frozen movie as a cash grab (although they're sure to rake in the bucks), it sounds like the powers that be at Disney are putting story first. This is sure to be a relief for fans who might be worried about the property's legacy being soiled by the next two installments.
Fans are excited for Anna and Kristoff's wedding in the threequel, and to reportedly see Olaf get a love interest. Although we shouldn't expect Frozen III to do a bunch of set up for the developing fourth movie. As Bush went on to say:
Honestly, I love this strategy. Rather than getting too big picture about the Frozen franchise as a whole, it sounds like the next two installments will tell independent, fully formed stories. So we shouldn't expect any MCU-esque credits scene that help to set up the fourth movie once Frozen III hits theaters next year.
Sometimes thinking too far ahead can frustrate moviegoers when it comes to franchise films. For instance, Halloween Kills got some backlash upon its release for keeping Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode in the background and set up her role in the threequel. Luckily the third Frozen movie won't be doing that, and will instead tell its own complete narrative.
All will be revealed when Frozen III hits theaters November 24th, 2027. Since its not on the 2026 movie release list, we'll have to practice patience until footage get its wide release.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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