Lacey Chabert might be the so-called “Queen of Hallmark,” but recently, she proved she has the iconic style of a Disney princess. That's right: the upcoming Hallmark movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which is set at Disney World, is such a big deal that they rolled out a red carpet for the cast, and Chabert did not disappoint with her look for it. In fact, she knocked it out of the park by channeling a beloved Disney Princess for the event.

The Hallmark darling stepped out in the brand-new Belle-inspired platinum wedding gown from Allure Bridal. The princess gown is decorated with dozens of embroidered roses throughout the strapless scooped bodice and flowing skirt with ornate pickups. Of course, the roses represent the infamous enchanted rose that serves as the ticking time clock for the Beast in the 1991 animated classic.

(Image credit: Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

The rose appliqués are definitely the stars of the dress. Their coral, salmon, and deep red colors pop against the glittery white of the gown. There are also a smattering of smaller blossoms decorated throughout, tying the whole dress together. And the back is just as stunning as the front, with an elegant train featuring the same roses and delicate white buttons down the back of the bodice. It might not be as iconic as the animated film’s yellow gown, but it’s still more than fit for a princess.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

In addition to dazzling the crowd, Chabert also filmed a “get-ready-with-me” video with the official Disney Wedding’s Instagram page, where she shared some of her favorite Christmas memories and revealed that Belle is her favorite princess. So, this look really was a dream for her.

Honestly, the movie premiere and Belle-inspired dress could not have come at a more perfect time, considering Beauty and the Beast is gearing up to celebrate its 35th anniversary on November 22. And just a few days later, on November 28, fans will get to see Chabert's brand new Disney World Hallmark movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

Filmed on Disney World property last year, the movie will follow Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family as they head to ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth” to celebrate Christmas. However, the magic is short-lived when she discovers that their next-door neighbor is Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a guy she went on a disastrous first date with.

After the awkward reunion, Lindsey decides to make a wish at Cinderella’s wishing well for a love that’s “right out of a fairytale.” She might not think Philip is her Prince Charming, but as their paths continue to cross, they realize they have a lot more in common than their disastrous first date led on.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is one of the most anticipated films of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, and you won’t want to miss it. If you do miss its premiere on the cable channel, you can catch it streaming the next day with a Hallmark+ or Disney+ subscription.