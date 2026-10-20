Anna Kendrick And Brittany Snow Are Aca-Adorable In Pitch Perfect Reunion

Last week was the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, and we were treated to plenty fits of celebrity fashion. A number of looks went viral, such as Teyona Taylor's breastplate gown as well as Charlize Theron's barely there dress. The star-studded event also featured an aca-adorable Pitch Perfect reunion with Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick, and now I need another sequel.

Looks from the Academy Gala are still trickling out, such as Ana de Armas' Louis Vuitton dress and jewelry. Fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were hyped about seeing Snow and Kendrick back together, with images of the pair going viral online. You can see their reunion below:

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Plenty of fans rewatch Pitch Perfect and its sequels, so it's heartwarming to see Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick's friendship extending off camera. The pair attended the gala together, and I just wish they ended up singing "Titanium" like in that truly iconic shower scene.

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Kendrick shared some photos of the pair together over on her personal Instagram, including an A+ shot of them toasting their cocktails. The caption for her photo dump reads:

Dorks night out at The @academymuseum 🎥🤍🖤

The Simple Favor actress shared the Pitch Perfect reunion with her whopping 24 million followers on the social media outlet. The comments section was filled with fans of the musical franchise, who sounded off with excited responses. Some of them read:

"It’s never too late for a 4th pitch perfect 🤞🤞(just gonna put this out into the universe)"

"Sendrick reunion 🔥🔥 Anna being taller than Britt had me beyond confused 😂"

"just know that you both managed to BREAK a niche side of the internet this weekend"

"I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose..."

"this healed the internet omg"

Clearly fans were thrilled about seeing this pair of actresses together. Whether or not we get another musical movie remains to be seen, but the fact that they were all dolled up and attending a Gala together was thrilling. It's always exciting to see the Pitch Perfect cast together, even if Anna Kendrick's height in the above image is throwing off some fans. Murphy herself responded to the post by commenting:

The only time ever you’ll be taller than me (and I like it)

While Snow might have a new co-star on Hunting Wives with Malin Akerman, it's clear that the two Barden Bellas still share a sweet bond. They starred in three movies together, where they had to sing, dance, and act opposite each other. We'll just have to wait and see if/when they share the screen again.

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The Pitch Perfect movies might not be streaming, but the TV spinoff Bumper in Berlin is available with a Peacock subscription. As for Brittany Snow, Season 2 of The Hunting Wives will debut shortly on November 26 as part of the 2026 TV schedule.