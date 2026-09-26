There Is One Thing About The Original Blade That I HAVE To Talk About

Is 1998's Blade the best Marvel movie that’s not a part of the MCU?

Maybe, but we do live in a world where Spider-Man 2 and X-Men: First Class exist. That said, the first Blade still holds up remarkably well.

However, there’s one aspect of Blade that I think puts it head and shoulders above Spider-Man 2 and X-Men: First Class, and that's its opening scene, because boy howdy, aside from Terminator 2: Judgment Day's opening scene, I think Blade's might be the greatest in cinematic history. Here's why.

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(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

First Off, What Could Be Cooler Than A Blood Rave?

I’m not into going to raves, but I’ve always liked the idea of them. Abrasively loud music, people grinding against each other, possible drug use. I mean, if there’s anything that young people like to do, it's go to the club/raves. Or, at least they did in the '90s

So, what better way to start off a movie than having a hapless guy being brought to a VAMPIRE rave? Kenny Johnson is taken to a meat packing facility by a woman played by Traci Lords. He’s a bit confused, but he’s vibing with it…that is, of course, until sprinklers go off, covering everybody in blood.

Uh oh. He didn’t realize that he was just brought there to be a midnight snack for vampires. With the throbbing music and the flashing lights, the scene is just as chaotic as I always felt raves were when I had the misfortune of being brought to one. I mean, this scene alone is why Blade is up there for me as one of the best vampire movies ever. It’s so cool!

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Plus, Blade's Introduction As A Badass Is Made Clear in Mere Seconds

There’s a great scene in Deadpool & Wolverine where Wesley Snipes says, “There’s only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.” And, while I would have loved to have seen Mahershala Ali play the Daywalker, I am kind of happy that there really is only one Blade, and will probably only ever be one Blade (That said, are we all just going to keep pretending that Sticky Fingaz from Onyx didn’t play Blade in the TV series?).

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The reason why I can only mentally envision Wesley Snipes as Blade is because he makes one hell of an entrance in this movie. It’s so amazing that I’m kind of glad that Mahershala Ali didn’t have to follow it up with his own entrance. In the first film, the blood rave pretty much comes to a screeching halt once the vampires realize that Blade has entered the party. We get a slow pan up of Snipes, and all of the vampires just back away slowly.

That was smart. What’s dumb is that some of the vampires actually attack Blade, and he dispatches them with a shotgun, what looks like an Uzi, his blade, and a glaive. Honestly, I don’t think there’s ever been an introduction that’s made its protagonist look so freaking deadly.

Overall, There Has Never Been An Intro That Has Captivated Audiences Faster Than The First Blade Movie

A lot of people like to bring up the prologue to The Dark Knight as one of the best openers ever, and it is great, but I don’t think it’s better than Blade’s.

Because while The Dark Knight does an excellent job of introducing us to The Joker, I think the blood rave does an even better job of introducing us to the protagonist, the world, the overall tone, and also the HARD R--rating.

Because while the Dolph Lundgren Punisher movie is technically the first R-rated Marvel movie, Blade is the one that EVERYBODY remembers, and this blood rave moment is a big reason why. That’s the power of this intro!