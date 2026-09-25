Clayface’s Popcorn Bucket Might Make You Lose Your Appetite (And I Love It)

For the past few years, co-CEO James Gunn's newly formed DCU has been steadily expanding. That includes both movies and TV shows streaming with a HBO Max subscription. The next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters is James Watkins' Clayface, which will bring body horror to the shared universe. The movie's popcorn bucket has made its way online, and it has the potential to make me lose my appetite for that delicious movie snack.

Folks who spent years watching the DC movies in order will be treated to something new with Clayface, showing Gunn's commitment to bringing a variety of projects to the DCU. The movie's popcorn bucket has seemingly leaked over on Twitter, you can check it out for yourself below:

Clayface popcorn buckets have officially arrived at theaters!! pic.twitter.com/web0id1BFCSeptember 25, 2026

I mean, how creepy is this thing? Imagine going in for a handful of popcorn in a dark theater, only to end up accidentally holding hands with the receptacle itself. Still, this seems like child's play when compared to the actual film. After all, Clayface's trailer already had folks squirming with disgust over the forthcoming body horror flick.

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The popcorn bucket craze really picked up thanks to that NSFW Dune bucket, which went viral upon its release and even was the subject of a spoof on Saturday Night Live (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). Since then plenty of movie have released their own popcorn bucket, which have become collectors items that can fetch a big price tag on reselling sites like eBay.

Rather than being bloody like Clayface will presumably be, the brown hand shown in the above popcorn bucket more closely resembles the character's appearance in comics and the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. Hardcore DC fans are curious to see if Tom Rhys Harries' title character will end up with a comic-accurate look by the end of the film's mysterious runtime.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clayface made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos, but he'll be going from animation to live-action in the forthcoming R-rated movie. It should be fascinating to see how the movie connects to the DCU as a whole, and if he'll end up appearing in more movies from James Gunn's shared universe.

Specifically, folks want to see Clayface interact with Batman if/when the Caped Crusader makes his debut in the DCU. Unfortunately, it's currently unclear when that'll happen. The first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, and originally included The Brave and The Bold, a movie about Batman and his son Damian Wayne/ Robin. Unfortunately we've gotten no news on that title, and seemingly won't get a new Dark Knight until after Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II is out.

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Clayface will arrive in theaters on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see how it does at the box office, especially after Supergirl failed to perform.