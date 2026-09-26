I Rewatched DC's Blue Beetle, And One Aspect Of Jaime’s Story Hit Even Harder This Time

It’s hard to believe it’s already been over three years since the release of DC’s Blue Beetle. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie serves as a classic origin story for young Jaime Reyes, who comes into contact with the extraterrestrial scarab. The film was originally set in the DCEU, but its hero, played by Xolo Maridueña, will return in the upcoming DCU film Man of Tomorrow. Ahead of that, though, I rewatched the movie for the first time in years, and one particular aspect of Jaime’s story hit harder this time around.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

One Non-Superhero-Related Part Of Jaime’s Journey Really Resonated With Me

Back in 2023, I saw Blue Beetle in theaters during its opening weekend and, overall, I had a great time with it. I honestly hadn’t seen the film in its entirety since that screening, though and, amid Hispanic Heritage Month, I gave it another watch. Much of what works about the film still works, and not much has changed about the elements that don’t come together smoothly either. Something I really enjoyed about the film from the jump was its emphasis on family, and I particularly love the bond between Jaime and his father.

Alberto Reyes is introduced as a hardworking man who does what he can to keep his Palmera City-based family together. The Reyes’ patriarch has unique bonds with each of his family members, but he and son Jaimie are particularly close. Alberto is essentially a hero to his son, while Jaimie – a first-generation college graduate – is his father’s pride and joy. Upon rewatching the film, I was really taken by the sweet scenes they share, which are warmly acted by Maridueña and Damián Alcázar.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s those tender moments that make it all the more meaningful when Alberto – who had a heart attack prior to his son returning home from college – sadly dies due to cardiac arrest after the Reyes’ home is attacked. However, Alberto later returns to Jaime in the form of a vision from the afterlife and encourages his son to accept his Destiny as Blue Beetle. Even amid the copious amounts of CGI, I still found it to be an affecting scene and, as someone with a warm relationship with their own dad, I could connect with it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Relationship Like Jaime And Alberto’s Is Novel In This Case

Even today, Latino representation in major blockbuster movies is a rarity, and it’s especially a novelty in mainstream superhero movies. I couldn’t help but consider that rarity while rewatching Blue Beetle, and it’s another reason why I appreciate that Soto was able to tell this story. It’s my hope that this won’t mark the final time that audiences are able to see such a healthy, Latino father-son relationship in a high-profile movie. It, unfortunately, doesn’t look like that’ll happen in a Beetle sequel, though I’m glad Jaime’s story will continue.

News of Reyes’ return in James Gunn’s Superman follow-up broke earlier this summer and completed the promise Gunn – also the co-head of DC Studios – that Reyes would be integrated into the DCU. Xolo Maridueña spoke about getting the call from Gunn, and it sounds like the Cobra Kai alum is eager to continue Jaime’s story. A Blue Beetle animated series has also apparently been in development for some time and, while it was rumored to have been shelved, Gunn said in August 2026 that it was still in the works.

If the show happens, I’d love to see it pay homage to Alberto and his bond with Jaime, whether through flashbacks or dream sequences. And, in the event that it doesn’t happen, I’ll remain content with what we see of the parent-child relationship in the film.

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Check out Blue Beetle for yourself by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription, and see Jaimie’s return in Man of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027.