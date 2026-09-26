I Just Found Out One Cool Fact About Robert Downey Jr.’s Endgame Death Scene Amid Encore's Release

Avengers: Endgame has been re-released in theaters seven years after its initial record-breaking run at the box office. Now called Avengers: Endgame Encore, the film includes new scenes that set the stage for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday . The re-release is also reigniting nostalgia in fans as well as the people who were involved in making the film. With that, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are opening up about one sweet fact about filming Iron Man's death scene with Robert Downey Jr., and I had no idea about this!

The Russos recently spoke to Marvel.com about what it feels like to have Avengers: Endgame back in theaters . Additionally, the two siblings also spoke about the experience of making the iconic superhero film years ago. During the chat, the duo recalled one of the most emotionally impactful moments in the shoot: when they ultimately had to film the moment Tony Stark died . Apparently, the scene wasn’t in the original shooting schedule and, as Anthony Russo explained, that led to a special turn of events:

That wasn’t a part of the original photography. We shot that pickup on the same stage opposite the Paramount movie lot where Robert auditioned for Iron Man. That pickup was very memorable for that reason.

What an unbelievably special moment! I'm honestly surprised this is the first time I'm hearing this behind-the-scenes tidbit but, regardless, it's a great piece of trivia. The idea of Downey saying goodbye to Stark in the same place he went out for the role is nothing short of poetic. Obviously, I can't speak for Downey, but I wouldn't be surprised if that moment meant a lot to him as well.

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Downey's portrayal of Stark has been revered, and the gig marked a major career resurgence for him. And, after five years after he finished shooting Endgame, Downey celebrated his first Oscar win . Talk about having a memorable journey as an actor.

As for that final scene, I also wonder if that was intentionally left out of the initial shoot. On the one hand, it could've been a timing situation but, on the other, the directors may have wanted to shoot that more discreetly given how major it was. After all, there's always so much secrecy when it comes to the production of Marvel movies, which is done to ensure that nothing leaks.

Regardless of what the shooting schedule was, I'd think that the Russos, Downey and their collaborators definitely wouldn't have wanted Stark's demise to be spoiled ahead of time. The death scene certainly hits hard without knowing anything beforehand.

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Even though Tony Stark’s journey may have ended, Downey's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't. The actor shocked fans when it was revealed in 2024 that he'd play the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Although it was a surprising move, it also made sense. Downey is so tightly woven into the fabric of the MCU, to say the least. Not only that, but having him play a totally different role allows him and the Russos to respect the finality of Stark’s death while charting new territory. I personally can't wait to see it.

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I was already in my feelings over Tony Stark's death scene but, now that I know about it being filmed in the same place Robert Downey Jr. auditioned, the moment hits harder. I'd love to hear Downey's take on the experience at some point.