The Last Of Us Just Got Me Giddy By Adding John Goodman And Two A+ Game Actors For Season 3

The Last of Us has been on hiatus for a while now, and fans have been waiting for the show to return (and resolve that massive cliffhanger set up in Season 2’s finale). As it stands, the show is knee-deep in production and, in recent months, we’ve been treated to some teases regarding what’s to come. Well, another announcement has now been shared, as it’s been revealed that John Goodman has been added to the Season 3 cast! And what’s more is that he’s being joined by two great actors with ties to the game series.

John Goodman is officially joining The Last of Us in the role of Joey, a friendly man who considers himself to be one of the “Heroes of the Highway.” And the second member of that duo is a character named Paco, who’s being played by franchise alum Ian Alexander. Fans are likely aware that Alexander originally portrayed Lev in the video game TLoU: Part II. (Kyriana Kratter is set to play Lev in Season 3 of the show). While not much is known about these characters, I’m eager to see how they play into the narrative.

Additionally, it’s been revealed that Laura Bailey – who played Abby Anderson in Part II – is joining TLoU Season 3 as well. Bailey is set to play Elizabeth, who’s one of the leaders of the Seraphites – the brutal religious sect introduced in Season 2. Bailey brought a serious amount of intensity to the role of Abby, and I can absolutely see her bringing that to a Seraphite leader. Obviously, it’s too early to tell exactly how Bailey will play the character, but I’m hoping she adds a firm amount of tension to the proceedings.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Paramount+ and Mythical Kitchen)

When it comes to Goodman, the notion of him joining this fictional universe in some way just makes too much sense. First and foremost, the Emmy winner is one of our great performers, and he brings a substantial amount of gravitas to just about any role he plays. Goodman – who appears alongside Tom Cruise in the upcoming film Digger – has also starred in movies and shows that have thriller and horror elements. 10 Cloverfield Lane is a prime example, and Goodman’s also jumping back into horror with the upcoming film Skeletons. To put it simply, his TLoU casting feels like a match made in a clicker-filled heaven.

On the whole, Alexander’s and Bailey’s castings are particularly satisfying due to their ties to the video game series. Something I’ve really enjoyed about The Last of Us is how showrunner Craig Mazin and the producers have utilized actors from the games by casting them in new roles for the show. For instance, OG Joel Miller actor Troy Baker plays David in Season 1, while veteran Ellie performer Ashley Johnson plays her character’s mother in the first season of the show. Jeffrey Wright even returned to play Isaac in the show.

These casting additions are certainly sweet but, at present, I’m also eager for more details on how Mazin and co. are approaching what may or may not be the show’s final season. Based on the end of Season 2, (at least a portion of) Season 3 is set to shift the focus to Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and follow the Washington Liberation Front member in the lead-up to her encounter with Ellie and Joel. Earlier this year, Mazin teased the third season, calling it “powerful,” and Dever also said fans would enjoy it.

I’m hopeful that I’ll be among those to appreciate the new installments but, at the very least, the castings of John Goodman, Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey give me more reason to be excited. Here’s hoping all three actors get their time to shine in this latest chapter of the post-apocalyptic show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Last of Us Season 3 is reportedly set to premiere sometime in 2027. In the meantime, stream the show’s first two seasons using an HBO Max subscription.