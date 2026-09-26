Peter Krause Was Asked About 9-1-1’s Bobby Possibly Still Being Alive, And He Made A Good Point

The 2026 TV schedule will soon be graced with 9-1-1's 10th season, which also mark the show's second full year without Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash. The beloved character was killed off towards the end of Season 8, but fans have held on to hope that Bobby isn’t actually dead. While Krause has moved on to a different first responder series with NBC’s new show Line of Fire, he’s weighing in on the notion of Nash still being alive, and he made a good point.

Ever since Bobby’s tragic fate, fans have been theorizing that it’s all just a hoax, especially since his body was never actually seen after he succumbed to a mutant virus. The theory is that the character's body is possibly in a government lab somewhere, and that hope from viewers hasn’t faltered. Krause gave his own thoughts on the situation after he was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Bobby could still be alive:

He could be! We don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t speak to that.

I have to admit, at first, I was one of the many fans hoping that Bobby’s death was fake. For me, it’s still somewhat hard to watch 9-1-1 without him and with someone else as captain of the 118. But, when Krause landed Line of Fire, my hope started to dwindle. Now, the fact that Krause isn't totally shutting down the idea -- even if he likely doesn't know anything -- is making me a bit more optimistic. If anything, it'd be lovely to see Krause reprise his role, especially since he's still close with the 9-1-1 cast.

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Throughout these first nine seasons, 9-1-1 has definitely featured some ridiculous storylines, such as a bee-nado and an emergency involving zoo animals getting loose on Hollywood Boulevard. So would Bobby coming back from the dead be too out there? Well, Krause astutely points out that he nature of the show could allow for such a development. While discussed the fan theories, he said:

And to loop back to [the fan theories about] him being in a lab somewhere, it would be within the language of the show for Bobby Nash to come to [his senses] with amnesia and for Athena to have to get in there and make him remember who he is again. Look, on a show where anything could happen, I think that that’s part of the fun of that show, and why the audiences were upset is because it’s like, ‘Come on! Anything can happen on this show. This isn’t bound by the same rules as other television shows. This is unbridled.’

I definitely don't disagree with the notion of a resurrection being possible, especially considering how wild 9-1-1 can get. Still, as much as I am with fans who are asking for Bobby's return, the production logistics might be challenging at this point. Because of Line of Fire (which sparked some questions with its premiere), Krause is going to be plenty busy. The series marks his first acting job since leaving 9-1-1 and, while it’s hard to see him in a role that isn’t Bobby Nash, I do enjoy seeing him on my TV screen on a weekly basis again. So I’ll take what I can get.

Also, 9-1-1 is still as entertaining as ever post-Bobby, and this upcoming season is also shaping up to be quite eventful. Season 10 kicks off with a volcano in Los Angeles, and that's a wild way to follow up Season 9's space journey. So, needless to say, while Bobby's return is far from assured, I'll continue to consider Krause's point about the show's heightened style making such a return feasible.

Don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of 9-1-1 on Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and it'll stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.