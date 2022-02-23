Opening Date For Disney's Guardians Of The Galaxy Cosmic Rewind Possibly Revealed In Deleted Tweet

In the Disney World galaxy of parks, Epcot has been undergoing some massive, and much needed changes. One of those fresh coats of proverbial paint has been the construction of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a brand new coaster experience that is promising to blow park goers minds once it opens. Up until this point the vague summer timeframe was specified for its debut, thanks to last year’s surprise announcement that Glenn Close’s Nova Prime would co-star in the ride . However, thanks to a recently deleted tweet, the opening date may have been revealed; and it’s sooner than you’d think.

DSNY Newscast caught wind of the potential Memorial Day weekend debut, thanks to a tweet from Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell. Raving about the new Epcot attraction, Morrell initially seemed to part the curtain with an opening date. However, that original tweet was deleted, and redrafted into the message you can currently read on Geoff Morrell’s Twitter feed:

Just another day at the office--got to "test ride" the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at @WaltDisneyWorld EPCOT. Walt Disney Imagineers deigned this one like no other ride you've ever been on. Have to ride it to believe it! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/PjSityLjUbFebruary 23, 2022 See more

If you look a little closer at that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind tweet, you can see that the potential opening date may not have been the only reason this tweet vanished. On top of his hypothetical bean spilling, Geoff Morrell accidentally tagged the parody account Epcot Centre when sharing his note of excitement. Mistakes or not, a Memorial Day opening weekend would probably be something that Epcot fans would be absolutely delighted to have confirmed.

Recent years have seen the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow sailing some rough seas. Construction and refurbishment of the park has closed a good number of former rides and attractions, leaving a very limited selection of delights operating at the moment. The line-inducing opening of Space 220 was probably the last bit of massive excitement the park has seen, or at least it was the most recent official attraction that caused such chaos. It would be a fantastic time to announce a new ride opening in the works, as waiting in a 7-hour line for a Figment popcorn bucket just isn’t as fun.

Should Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind open on Memorial Day, it would also serve another promotional purpose. As the third film in James Gunn’s Marvel solo franchise is set to open on May 5, 2023 , debuting this new in-canon ride roughly a year in advance would be a fantastic way to keep fans talking in the meantime. The hype surrounding the ride certainly doesn't make this wait any easier to discuss, as Geoff Morrell isn’t the only Disney big wheel to have ridden this ride.

Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle got to take a spin this past December, and even he was amazed by what he had experienced. It’s good to know that the opinion on this brand new thrill ride is as hyped as ever, even if it’s in the job description for Vahle and Morrell to talk it up until the Nova Corps comes home. Whether this odyssey flops or flies will be up to the fans, who just might get to experience a Marvel summer blockbuster for real in 2022.