Binary sunsets, endless oceans, futuristic worlds beyond our comprehension, and all other manners of planets have helped make some of the best sci-fi movies of all time so iconic. And while we’ll never get to travel to these beautiful and oftentimes dangerous locations except for in our imaginations (or video game versions of these films), we can still dream about them, right?

Well, here are 32 planets from sci-fi movies I want to visit, even if it means I would risk life and limb to do so. But if I were to meet my end, it would be such a glorious way to go out.

Krypton (Superman: The Movie)

Visiting Krypton would be tricky for a variety of reasons, the biggest being that it is swallowed by its exploding red supergiant sun in the opening act of Superman: The Movie. However, if I could get there before the planet’s destruction, walk around its terrain, and learn its peoples’ ways, it would be an incredibly enlightening and memorable experience.

Caladan (Dune)

Like other great sci-fi film franchises, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies are filled with an assortment of unforgettable planets. Caladan, the homeworld of House Atreides, looks like one of the safer and milder planets in the galaxy with its seemingly endless seas, towering bluffs, and seemingly mild weather. That being said, it wouldn’t be a bad place to prop up your feet and learn about its history with the help of a mentat.

Planet 0259-S (The Avengers Movies)

After Thanos wiped out half of all living things in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War he retired to Planet 0259-S , a peaceful world where he didn’t plan his next attack, but instead became a simple farmer to live out the rest of his days. I’m not saying I would carry out Thanos’ plan, but having a little planet of my own to get some rest and relaxation while farming some alien fruit honestly sounds pretty nice.

Arrakis (Dune)

Arrakis, aka Dune, is probably one of the most inhospitable worlds in all of sci-fi thanks to its endless deserts, soaring temperatures, and those earth-shaking sandworms beneath its surface, but there’s no denying it’s a beautiful place. Sure, it might be the spice talking, but those sunsets on the primary location of Dune look magical.

Pandora (The Avatar Franchise)

I know Pandora is a moon and not a planet, but I’m going to let it slide because this world from the Avatar movies is one of the most beautiful locations in all of sci-fi. Sure, I’d have to wear an oxygen mask or get an avatar of my own to survive my trip, and I’d have to learn to fight off some terrifying creatures, but it’d so be worth it.

Genesis (Star Trek III: The Search For Spock)

If I could get to Genesis before its destruction in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, I think I’d have a good and memorable time. With all kinds of alien flora, fauna, and those awesome Klingons, a short stint on this planet would be a great trip away from the doldrums of modern suburban life.

Naboo (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace)

“But Naboo looks just like Earth?” Oh, boo hoo, cry me a river. This planet first seen in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace looks like a paradise, and unlike a lot of other sci-fi worlds, it looks like I could survive without supplemental oxygen. On my hypothetical trip, I would visit those underwater civilizations, the rolling hills that look like a Windows XP background, and pay my respects to the fallen Qui-Gon Jinn .

Ego (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2)

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies were full of exotic and alien planets that look cooler than anything we’ll ever have on Earth, and that includes Ego, the Living Planet. Visiting this god/planet would be a trip of a lifetime with its outrageous scenery, stunning architecture, and Kurt Russell. I would just avoid taking a trip below the surface though. No one’s trying to see all those bones.

Solaris (Solaris)

Okay, Solaris is pretty much a giant brain in the shape of a planet, but that could make for a unique vacation that’s off the beaten path. The hallucinations and dreams and inevitable damage to my psyche would be a tough pill to swallow, but I’m down to try almost anything once.

Cybertron (The Transformers Movies)

Cybertron, the home world of the Autobots and Decepticons in the Transformers movie franchise , doesn’t look like the most peaceful vacation destination and is lacking when it comes to lush forests, beaches, and nature in general. However, waking up to witness a civil war between two rival factions of machines that can turn into cars or animals would make for a great story when I got back to work.

LV-426 (The Alien Franchise)

LV-426, which is technically a moon and not a planet, is a location that comes up multiple times in the Alien cinematic universe. It’s dark, it’s wet, it’s deadly, and full of an army of xenomorphs, but visiting the terraformed rock would be an exciting adventure like no other. I would just have to watch out for those face-huggers popping out of giant eggs.

Kashyyyk (Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith)

There are so many cool planets to check out in the Star Wars galaxy, including Kahsyyyk, the homeworld of the Wookiees. Hanging out with Chewbacca’s family, shooting crossbows, and fighting off clone troopers would be an adventurous vacation. I just need to see about booking some time in a bacta tank at the hotel.

Fhloston (The Fifth Element)

Fhloston from The Fifth Element would be a great way to spend a few days, or weeks, resting and relaxing from traveling through the cosmos. This paradise planet, with its resorts, opera singers, and all kinds of alien creatures, is perfect for a more low-key stay.

Vogsphere (The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy)

Though not one of the most exotic, colorful, or evolved planets in all of sci-fi, Vogsphere from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy would still be fun to visit, even if just for a short while. If I were looking for somewhere I didn’t need to be creative, come up with complex ideas, or use my brain for more than simple motor skills, this would be the place to go.

Mars (Total Recall)

Will I ever get to go to Mars? No, probably not. But if I could, I would want it to be the version of the red planet from Total Recall. This wild world from the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie is something else with its deadly terrain, bizarre humanoids, and sinister plots. I would just need to make sure I didn’t walk the surface without my spacesuit.

Asgard (The Thor Movies)

Asgard is more of a realm than a planet, but it’s my vacation and I can go where I want. That being said, hanging out with Thor, Loki, and those actors from the play in Thor: Ragnarok would be pretty, pretty good. Also, Asgard has the Bifröst, which would make for some cool excursions during my stay.

Altair IV (Forbidden Planet)

Altair IV, the rocky world from Forbidden Planet is pretty limited when it comes to scenery, but being a great distance from Earth could make it a nice escape from life for a while. Plus, the planet has an almost turquoise sky, which would probably make for some majestic sunsets, or Altair-sets, if we’re being precise.

Kaitain (Dune: Part Two)

The home planet of Emperor Shaddam IV in Dune: Part Two, Katain would be a nice vacation destination in Denis Villeneuve’s film franchise. Sure, I’d have to watch out for politicians and other unsavory characters, but there aren’t any sandworms or seas of sand.

Abydos (Stargate)

Abydos is essentially the alien version of ancient Egypt in Stargate but with just even more great technology. As a kid, I was always drawn to the planet and its intricate structures and culture. Would it be hot, strange, and dangerous? Yeah, but I’d have a killer time.

Xandar (Guardians Of The Galaxy)

As long as I could get there before Thanos destroyed the planet to get the power stone before Avengers: Infinity War, a visit to Xandar would be a nice place to spend a few days. But since the Nova Corps isn’t too fond of criminals, or really anyone who goes against the grain, I would need to be on my best behavior. I’m not trying to spend my vacation in the Kyln.

Coruscant (Star Wars)

Coruscant, which has popped up in various Star Wars movies and TV shows over the years, is essentially one giant city in the shape of a planet. Though I’m not too fond of crowds, traffic, or politicians, witnessing the controlled chaos of the capital city-planet would be something to see.

Mongo (Flash Gordon)

Mongo, the home of Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon, seems like a cool place to visit despite not having the chill factor most seek out when planning a vacation. But this technicolor and dangerous alien world has a certain charm like the cheap end of the Vegas strip that could make it a bargain.

Miller's Planet (Interstellar)

I would need to get a surfboard and a supply of Dramamine before setting my sights on this water world, but Miller’s Planet from Interstellar would be a unique vacation spot if I’m on that side of the wormhole. And knowing that those aren’t actually mountains but giant waves, I think I could manage.

Tatooine (Star Wars)

A holiday in the vast deserts of Tatooine probably doesn’t seem like the ideal space vacation, but this planet on the outer rim of the galaxy has a lot going for it. The party scene in Mos Eisley is raging, the binary sunsets are something to see, and you never know who or what you’ll see on your travels.

Giedi Prime (Dune: Part Two)

Giedi Prime, the homeworld of House Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two, probably isn’t the best place to go for someone who’s susceptible to sunburns, but the way in which the closest star turns everything to black and white is something I’d love to see. It’d be a short trip, but I’d be down to hang out with the Harkonnen.

Titan (Avengers: Infinity War)

If I could be a fly on the wall when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes confronted Thanos on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War, I would be there in a minute. However, I’d prefer to go to the Mad Titan’s home planet before its overpopulation and limited resources led to its demise.

Vulcan (Star Trek)

Spock’s homeworld gets taken out in spectacular fashion in the 2009 Star Trek movie, but if I could somehow go back in time and visit before its annihilation, it could be a great trip with the family. Learning more about the Vulcan culture and hanging out with Spock’s family and friends would definitely be an enlightening experience.

Counter-Earth (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3)

Counter-Earth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a place that I’d love to visit, but only if the timing was right. It’d be like going to Canada in the sense that there are some cultural differences but there are enough similarities to figure out what’s going on.

LV-223 (Prometheus)

LV-223, as seen in the opening of Prometheus, seems like a great vacation destination, especially if I’m not trying to hang out with a lot of people. Sure, I’d have to avoid the Engineer if I wanted to keep my head on my shoulders, but I’m pretty good at avoiding people here on Earth.

Helion Prime (The Chronicles Of Riddick)

Helion Prime from The Chronicles of Riddick probably isn’t the safest place to visit on my annual family vacation, but life’s about living, right? It’s kind of drab and the locals are kind of stuffy, but it could be one of those sneaky-good holidays that catch you by surprise.

Magrathea (The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy has some nifty worlds that are as cool as they are exotic, including Magrathea. If I could get a tour of the planet and find the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, this could be a memorable and powerful retreat from society.

Earth (The Blade Runner Movies)

Though the Blade Runner movies technically take place on Earth, the real-life version of the planet is nowhere as cool as seen in this classic sci-fi franchise. Ridley Scott’s vision of the future in the form of Los Angeles in 2019 is so rad. The same goes for Denis Villeneuve’s design in Blade Runner 2049.

If anyone knows of a good travel agent who can get me to places like Pandora, Arrakis, Titan, or Coruscant please let me know because now I really want to visit these iconic sci-fi planets.