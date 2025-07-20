I Rewatched Inception For The 15th Anniversary, And It Gave Me Some #Feelings About Where Christopher Nolan Is Going Next

The 2026 movie schedule is already looking packed with new movies, but what I miss is... Original sci-fi – like Inception.

I'm sure after fifteen years, everyone and their mother knows what Inception is. But by some strange scenario, you're reading this article and you don't. Inception is considered one of Christopher Nolan's best films , and it's about a thief who can steal information from the minds of others through their subconscious.

It's trippy, weird, and 100% one of the best sci-fi films of the last decade – if not of all time.

But as I was sitting down on my couch the other day rewatching it, I couldn't help but think – why don't we get more original sci-fi like this anymore? And why not from Christopher Nolan himself?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's So Rare We Get Sci-Fi Like This In Theaters Nowadays

The thing with Inception is that it's the type of movie that, to this day, still scratches the heads of people. For years, we will continue to debate the Inception ending , regardless of our feelings or what truly happened. We will always consider it one of Leonardo DiCaprio's best films.

However, I want to ponder whether we no longer come up with new, original -- as in, not an adaptation of an existing work -- sci-fi ideas like this. Sure, there are sci-fi films that come out – like the upcoming Predator: Badlands – but most tend to be sequels or reboots, a qualm I've had with the box office for years.

And then there are new movies that come out, but they are adaptations of books or pre-existing IPs, like the upcoming Project Hail Mary.

Inception, however, was a completely original idea from Nolan, not an adaptation, a reboot, or anything of the sort. It feels like we rarely see these kinds of movies made today.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Hope That After The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan Dives Back Into Sci-Fi Again

While I'm sure everyone is excited for The Odyssey , I really want Nolan to think about doing sci-fi again. There's just something that he has when it comes to the genre that makes him stand out way more than anyone else right now, especially given the lack of original ideas being turned into movies.

I do love Inception, and in terms of trippiness and mind-bendability (literally), Nolan succeeds ten times over. But that wasn't the last time he did sci-fi. He also worked on Interstellar, which is my favorite Nolan film , and Tenet, which was grossly underrated. The Prestige could also be considered a sci-fi film, but Tenet and Interstellar are much more closely aligned with the genre.

I don't know what goes on in Christopher Nolan's head, but it's clear that he has a vision for his sci-fi films unlike anything else that we see from any other director. And judging from his track record, the story is always fantastic.

I hope that Nolan decides to dig deeper into these stories. Obviously, I love the biographical features and adaptations of famous works just as much as the next person, but I'm craving some original sci-fi.

I'll rewatch Inception again, likely for the umpteenth time. Time to rewatch and feel confused.