I'm Pumped Some Of Those Bond Rumors Proved True, But What Does That Mean For 007's Age?

The rumors surrounding who will be the next James Bond in the upcoming Bond 26 have been hot and heavy for months–nay, years– since Daniel Craig starred in his final movie (No Time to Die) in 2021. There have been a lot of names bandied about to join the list of actors who have played Bond over the years, and some of those names, notably Callum Turner and Jack Lowden, are among those who appear to be frontrunners for the role, as screen tests are reportedly happening this weekend.

As a fan of both actors, I think either would be great as the superspy. However, it does leave me wondering about some of the other rumors that have hinted at an origin story possibly going back to Bond’s days in the Navy, which would presumably be a much younger 007 than we're used to. So what does this all mean? Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Screen Tests Are Underway

According to a story in The Hollywood Reporter, screen tests for the next Bond are happening this weekend. The outlet reports that Turner and Lowden are among the finalists to emerge in the derby to be Bond in the upcoming installment directed by Denis Villeneuve. THR also reports that actors previously rumored to be in the running, notably Jack O’Connell and Jacob Elordi, are no longer in the running, according to the publication’s sources. Those four are the only names mentioned in the article, so there are likely others we’re just not aware of yet.

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These screen tests are apparently happening this weekend, so maybe we’re finally on the cusp of an announcement. I’ve long held that while we’re all champing at the bit to know who will don the tuxedo as the British spy, Villeneuve has to wrap up his work on his 2026 movie, Dune: Part Three, which will be released in December. With that project presumably close to completion, this news sounds like things are ramping up on Bond 26.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Does This Mean For Bond’s Age?

If Lowden and Turner are indeed among the frontrunners for the role, it means that an origin story of Bond in the Navy might not be what the next movie will be. Both actors are 36 years old. That is younger than three of the previous actors when they took on the role. Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were 43, and Timothy Dalton was 41. However, it isn’t as young as Sean Connery, who was 32, and it’s right in line with Craig, who was 38 when he starred in his first, Casino Royale, in 2006.

Presumably, a story featuring Bond in the Navy would be better for a younger actor, like Harris Dickinson or Paul Mescal (both of whom have also been rumored in the past). There is no mention of them, at least partly because both are busy filming the upcoming Beatles movies for the next year or so, I assume. There is also no mention of any other actors in that 25-30 range, the age a pre-MI-5 Bond would have been.

I am someone who would rather not see an origin story, so I’ll take this as good news, personally, but until the new actor is named, we’re all just guessing. Meanwhile, all 25 previous Bond films are all in one place, and you can watch them with your Prime subscription while we wait for more news.