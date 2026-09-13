Pierce Brosnan Thinks One Of His Co-Stars Would ‘Make A Good Bond,’ And I’d Love To See Him As 007

The future of James Bond remains a major topic of discussion, as fans are clamoring for information on Bond 26. So far, Amazon MGM isn’t spilling any beans, especially when it comes to the identity of the next actor who will don the tuxedo to play Commander Bond. That hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds, while others weigh in on who could take the part. 007 alum Pierce Brosnan doesn’t seem to have a clue as to who will be cast, but he told one of his co-stars he’d fit the bill (and I’d like to see this happen).

One Of Pierce Brosnan’s Co-Stars Revealed The Major 007 Compliment He Gave

Brosnan has worked with a plethora of talented actors throughout his career, and there may be a few that some people could envision in the role of the MI6 operative. Last year, the Irish actor appeared alongside such a star in The Thursday Murder Club (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). I’m referring to the delightful Tom Ellis, who’s amassed more than a few actor credits in his time. The CIA alum recently spoke to Metro and said that while Brosnan didn’t give advice on playing a spy, he did give him something else:

No, he didn’t. But he did tell me he thought I’d make a good Bond, and I was like, ‘Pierce, I think I’m probably too old now. But I’ll take it from you, mate. I’ll take it from you.’

Yes, Ellis is 47, but I can’t help but think about what he could bring to the role of Bond. From a physical standpoint, Ellis is quite tall and stands at about 6 feet 3.5 inches tall, and he’s no stranger to roles that involve a level of physicality. The Welsh actor also has so much charisma that he could bring to the role. Those who needs evidence of Ellis’ on-screen charms should check out his work as the titular character on Lucifer (which he’s open to reprising).

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(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

The chances of audiences seeing Ellis suit up and sip a martini on the big screen seem slim at this point. Still, it’s fun to imagine what he could do with the role and, clearly, Brosnan can see the vision as well. So that just leaves an obvious question: who will play Bond?

Pierce Brosnan Weighs In On The Next Bond Actor

As of late Brosnan has been promoting the second season of MobLand, which is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule before the end of the month. The past few years have seen the GoldenEye icon scoff at the notion of weighing in on the future of the James Bond franchise. However, he’s since walked back the notion of not caring about 007, and he even named Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy as someone he could see playing the part. More recently, Brosnan spoke with The Times and suggested that producers could end up surprising us:

I see it. I follow it. They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about.

While Brosnan said he “wouldn’t pick anyone,” he also acknowledged there being “lots of good hats in the ring.” He’s not wrong, as plenty of stars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and more have been part of the Bond odds conversations for a while now. Just this past week, Gary Oldman even claimed that 007 had been cast and said he was rooting for Lowden (his Slow Horses co-star) to be the one who lands the role. Oldman later walked back his statements a bit, saying he wasn’t sure if the part was cast.

At this point, what is known is that Denis Villeneuve is directing Bond 26 at Amazon MGM, and the screenplay is being penned by Steven Knight, who’s starting to get questions about the project. Amy Pascal, one of the producers, also says that work on Bond’s next big-screen outing begins closer to the end of the year. That may mean that an announcement could come shortly. I’m not holding my breath for Tom Ellis to be the one who’s revealed but, regardless, I love that he has an endorsement from Pierce Brosnan.