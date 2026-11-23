Last week, huge news broke that Robert Pattinson would be playing James Bond in the upcoming, as-yet-untitled 26th Bond film. Immediately, all kinds of memes started popping up everywhere and that is, at least in some part, because Pattinson is, of course, very famous. He is arguably the biggest star ever cast as Bond, though Pierce Brosnan was pretty famous when he got the gig in the early ‘90s.

A lot of Bond fans, myself included, were surprised, despite the rumors, that Amazon MGM went with an established star. Jeff Bezos recently spoke about the decision and addressed this very issue and highlighted how they didn’t think he’d end up in the role.

While speaking at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World last week, the Amazon boss was asked about the casting, and like many of us, he explained that initially they thought they would go with more of an unknown–or least someone less known–than an actor who has already been part of three monster franchises The Batman, Twilight, and Dune. During Bezos’ chat at the conference, he said:

Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him because he’s already so famous. We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.

Bezos also talked about how involved the process was once the creators nailed down their final choices, reportedly: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, and Pattinson. It wasn’t a simple audition process, as Bezos explained:

I was heavily involved. We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday. There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists, and then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was really interesting: full costume, real sets, other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists.

In the end, much to my relief, it sounds like everyone involved was on the same page. Bezos praised all the actors who screen-tested, but Pattinson clearly stood out among the five finalists. Said Bezos:

All the actors were extraordinarily talented. By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performances, and it was kind of immediately ‘undebated.’ Denis [Villeneuve], the director, was… we all sort of gravitated to him.

Opinions on Pattinson becoming the ninth man to play James Bond have varied greatly, as to be expected. Many online were cheering the decision, while many others were unhappy with the choice. As a huge Bond fan (and someone who often uses his Prime subscription to rewatch the movies), I’m good with it. I want to see him play 007 before I form an opinion, as I think everyone should. Clearly, he was the first choice among the producers and, at least for now, we should trust them. Now...about that new Bond girl.