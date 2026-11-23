Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About Robert Pattinson Playing 007
Many of us were thinking the same thing
Last week, huge news broke that Robert Pattinson would be playing James Bond in the upcoming, as-yet-untitled 26th Bond film. Immediately, all kinds of memes started popping up everywhere and that is, at least in some part, because Pattinson is, of course, very famous. He is arguably the biggest star ever cast as Bond, though Pierce Brosnan was pretty famous when he got the gig in the early ‘90s.
A lot of Bond fans, myself included, were surprised, despite the rumors, that Amazon MGM went with an established star. Jeff Bezos recently spoke about the decision and addressed this very issue and highlighted how they didn’t think he’d end up in the role.
While speaking at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World last week, the Amazon boss was asked about the casting, and like many of us, he explained that initially they thought they would go with more of an unknown–or least someone less known–than an actor who has already been part of three monster franchises The Batman, Twilight, and Dune. During Bezos’ chat at the conference, he said:
Bezos also talked about how involved the process was once the creators nailed down their final choices, reportedly: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, and Pattinson. It wasn’t a simple audition process, as Bezos explained:
In the end, much to my relief, it sounds like everyone involved was on the same page. Bezos praised all the actors who screen-tested, but Pattinson clearly stood out among the five finalists. Said Bezos:
Opinions on Pattinson becoming the ninth man to play James Bond have varied greatly, as to be expected. Many online were cheering the decision, while many others were unhappy with the choice. As a huge Bond fan (and someone who often uses his Prime subscription to rewatch the movies), I’m good with it. I want to see him play 007 before I form an opinion, as I think everyone should. Clearly, he was the first choice among the producers and, at least for now, we should trust them. Now...about that new Bond girl.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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