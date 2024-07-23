Bond 26: What We Know About The Upcoming James Bond Movie

James Bond 26, or Bond 26 as it’s more commonly known, still remains an absolute mystery to the world at large. Though we do have some inklings of what to expect in some cases, and hunches on who’ll be cast, in the upcoming continuation of the James Bond movie legacy.

But that’s kind of part of the fun when it comes to anticipating something as exciting as the first film in the era succeeding Daniel Craig’s James Bond . So join us as we get shakin’, not stirred, over what Bond 26 has in store for the world! But be sure to check back here often, as the upcoming James Bond movie could change course at any given moment.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Currently, there’s no specific release date in the works for Bond 26. The previous film, No Time To Die, was released on October 8, 2021; and if development of the next era of 007 is any indication, we're still a bit further down the line when it comes to setting a date.

Interestingly enough, 2027 is a particular threshold to keep in mind. That’s because if Bond 26 is released after that year passes, it’ll officially be the longest delay between James Bond movies. That honor is currently held by the roughly six years between both License to Kill and Goldeneye, as well as Spectre and No Time To Die.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Bond 26 Is Still In Development

Make no mistake, the next James Bond movie is in development. It’s just that there’s no movement on what sort of adventure it’ll be. What we do know is that EON Productions producer Barbara Broccoli has noted Bond 26 will be a “reinvention” for 007’s next chapter. So it sounds like the approach is still being retooled, before pens are put to paper and auditions are held.

Back in February 2024, Broccoli was also reported by Deadline as stating, “there’s nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film. There’s nothing. Nothing is happening yet.” So the wheels are still turning, but you can safely throw salt at reports that say “ Aaron Taylor-Johnson is cast as the next 007. “

One final note in this respect: one could also presume that the long time writing team of Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are still on board for scripting Bond 26. But as with everything else, that too could be subject to change.

(Image credit: MGM)

According To Barbara Broccoli, The Next James Bond Movie Could Be A Few Years

While promoting the reality series 007: Road to a Million, producer Barbara Broccoli’s late 2023 update noted that “three to four years” is the timespan it takes to craft a James Bond movie. Even with that time frame in mind, it should be noted that the next 007 actor will more than likely be meant to stay in the position for the long haul.

News items like Warner Bros.' international distribution deal for Bond 27 and beyond would suggest as much, as would the age restrictions that have been floated in other comments. With such concerns in place, one could presume that there's a specific level of urgency behind the current level of "nothing going on."

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Who’s The Current Favorite To Play James Bond?

Between fan chatter, betting odds, and huge Bond 26 casting rumors, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is our current front runner to play James Bond. Previously, Bridgerton vet Regé-Jean Page was one of the more hotly tipped candidates; with perennial favorite Henry Cavill also being in the mix. However, as far back as 2022’s massive rumor of Johnson’s casting , his name seems to be the hottest prospect.

Though it hasn’t stopped people like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s Eiza Gonzalez from supporting folks like her co-star Cavill for the post. Don't get your hopes up though, as the "thirty-something" age range for 007 suggested by the franchises producers will be key to the future ahead.

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of NEON.)

Who’s The Current Favorite For Bond 26’s Bond Girl?

2024 is the year that saw Sydney Sweeney’s Bond Girl odds propel her to the top of the Bond 26 heap. The Immaculate star leapfrogged over competitors like Argylle's Dua Lipa and The Bikeriders' Jodie Comer to become the odds-on favorite, but even that contest is far from over.

That much was seen after Bridgerton Season 3 catapulted Nicola Coughlin into the Bond Girl race ; supposedly putting her right behind Sweeney in the rankings. Just as the race to play Commander Bond is a heated competition, the odds to play his companion are a very fluid subject to keep track of.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Daniel Craig's MI6 Family Are Still Unsure If They'll Be Returning

Rounding out the Bond 26 chatter is the matter of whether or not we’ll be seeing recastings for the rest of the core MI6 family. Typically composed of M, Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q, those characters have been respectively played by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw throughout various points of the Daniel Craig era.

In early 2023, Whishaw shared the rumor of a “clean slate” approach recasting everyone again; but nothing has been confirmed at the moment. Though it should be noted that in the pre-Daniel Craig era, these roles were set at varying degrees of job security. So this is still sort of uncharted territory, as the "reinvention" ahead in Bond 26 will probably dictate what happens next.

The world is not enough for James Bond fans who want to see Bond 26 happen sooner than later. And seeing as we're in-between 007s at this moment, literally everything is up for grabs. But as with any major franchise, patience is going to be key when waiting for new updates.