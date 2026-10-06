The James Bond Movies Are Finally Streaming In The Same Place, And Fans Have The Same Comment

The James Bond movies are wildly popular, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up watching 007's adventures through the years. With Daniel Craig's Bond films in the rear view, all eyes are on what Denis Villeneuve will do with the 26th movie, as well as what actor will be the next Bond. The entire franchise is now available to stream for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and fans are largely having the same reaction. Let's break it all down.

No Time To Die's ending killed of Daniel Craig's Bond, and we're going to enter a new era of the franchise next. Amazon MGM purchased rights to the franchise, and the studio recently posted on social media announcing that all 25 of the films are now available to stream. Check it out below:

You know the name. All 25 Bond films are now streaming. https://t.co/mtHhZl85piOctober 5, 2026

This is some very exciting news. For years the Bond films have been in different streaming homes, with some needing to be purchased in order to be re-watched. That's not the case anymore, as now all you need is an Amazon Prime subscription to get in on the fun. Still, there's one recurring sentiment that's shared over and over again in the comments section of the above announcement.

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While we wait to see what director Denis Villeneuve will do with Bond 26, fans are going to have to re-watch its predecessors to get their fix of 007. One might have thought that folks would be happy to have them all in one streaming location, but there are some doubts. Just look at the following responses:

FOR HOW LONG THIS TIME???

Don’t you mean to say “All 25 Bond films are streaming for now” because you are going to take them down in a couple weeks like you do every year

You did this the other year as well, put them on for free and then stuck them behind a paywall!

Yeah but you guys have them on for about a month before they’re gone again.

Please don’t take them down after 3 months this time

Well, they certainly didn't mince their words. It look like the Bond fandom is over the blockbusters being streamable... before promptly being taken down. Now that Amazon has control over the action franchise, the first 25 movies should presumably stick around on Prime. Only time will tell, but some moviegoers clearly don't have faith in the streaming service.

Amazon put out an awesome montage of the various Bond actors in their movies. While some fans were excited about seeing this edit, the majority of the comments section was full of people hoping that the 007 don't end up being taken off of Amazon. Since the studio shelled out al that money to have ownership of the property, why wouldn't they want to make some of that money back via streams and ads?

As previously mentioned, moviegoers are curious about Denis Villeneuve's 26th movie, especially its mysterious cast. Although since that movie isn't on the 2026 movie release list, we might have to be patient when waiting on official news from Amazon. Hey, at least Prime Video has the first 25 films.