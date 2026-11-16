The New James Bond Is Finally Confirmed, And I’m Shocked

The world has been waiting with bated breath for the announcement of who will be the next actor to take on the role of James Bond. The rumors have been swirling for months over who would take on the role in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed Bond flick. They've really heated up in the last few weeks as auditions and screen tests have been underway for the upcoming 26th installment of the Bond franchise. Now we know, and it turns out it’s one of the biggest names in Hollywood: Robert Pattinson.

(Image credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon MGM)

I’m actually a little shocked by this cast, but I’m not mad about it. I was leaning into the Jack Lowden or Callum Turner casting rumors, because I actually didn’t think it would be a star as big as Pattinson stepping into the shoes of the eight men who have previously played Bond. Pattinson has a huge year on the 2026 movie schedule, and this ensures the next couple of years will be busy too, after the announcement was made on social media this morning.

I do think this choice will come with some controversy, but that’s to be expected. There was never a chance that Amazon/MGM, who own the Bond franchise now, were going to avoid it, no matter who they chose. Pattinson is probably the biggest star to ever be cast in the role for the first time, rivaling when Pierce Brosnan got the role way back in 1994 before GoldenEye.

There is still a lot to learn about Bond 26, like who will be the next "Bond Girl" and the rest of the characters we all love, like M and Q. We’ll be busy keeping you updated on all the developments.