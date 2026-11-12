The Wait For Daniel Craig’s Bond Replacement Has Been Frustrating, But Denis Villeneuve’s Comments Are Encouraging

There are few movie franchises quite as popular as the James Bond movies. Fans have been following 007's adventure since back in 1962, with generations of cinephiles growing up and watching various actors play the role. Daniel Craig's Bond films ended with No Time To Die back in 2021, and for years people have been wondering who will take on the mantle next. It's been frustrating waiting for all this time, but Denis Villeneuve's latest comment are at least encouraging.

No Time to Die's ending saw James Bond die for the first time in the franchise (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime Subscription), so moviegoers are expecting a full reboot from the Dune director. In a recent interview with GQ, he was asked about the casting process for the next 007, to which the Oscar-nominee said:

It’s in the process. I am pushing the gas.

Well, at least that's something. While we still don't know who will be the next martini-sipping MI6 agent, it sounds like Villeneuve is ready to start finally moving forward. Since Dune: Part Three will be in theaters shortly, that should presumably free up his time to focus on bringing the 26th James Bond movie to life. Hopefully that means we'll finally get some casting news sooner rather than later.

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Denis Villeneuve trolled fans about Bond casting recently, so clearly he has seen the online discourse. For years now, folks have placed bets on which actor will replace Daniel Craig and take on the mantle of James. Various names have been tossed around during that time, including Robert Pattinson, Idris Elba, Jacob Elordi, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Unfortunately, not much information about the actual casting process has been released to the general public.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing)

There have been conflicting reports about what the studio is looking for with the next 007. For instance, there was chatter that they were looking for a younger, more unknown actor to take on the role. Although just last months there were reports of screen tests happening, with names like Callum Turner and Jack Lowden being the alleged frontrunners. Jacob Elordi is seemingly no longer being considered, despite his age, hulking physique, and recent Oscar nomination for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Obviously Denis Villeneuve has been busy preparing for the highly anticipated release of Dune: Part Three. I have to assume this is a big reason why he hasn't nailed down a James Bond just yet; he's been hard on the third book to screen adaptation in his sci-fi franchise. Luckily he's "pushing the gas" so fingers crossed we get more information soon.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. While we wait for Bond news, fans can re-watch the entire franchise over on Amazon Prime Video.