Whether you’re looking for a way to spend a Friday night with the kids, or trying to find something to do to kill a few hours on a lazy Sunday afternoon, there are few things that bring a family together better than a movie, especially the more comedy-centric options . Though it’s never been easier to find movies the whole family will love , there comes a time when you’ve made it through the list of classics and you want to start checking out new family movies.

You’ve come to the right place if you fall into that camp, as we have put together a list of 10 new family movies to stream right now. From box office juggernauts on the busy 2023 movie schedule to pictures that may have slipped between the cracks, we’ve got a little something everyone will enjoy, even that 7-year-old who claims to have seen everything…

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

It has been a golden year for animation , and The Super Mario Bros. movie is a big reason for that. Co-produced by Illumination and Nintendo, this animated adventure follows Mario (Chris Pratt) as he’s sucked into a tunnel to the Mushroom Kingdom where he teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to defeat the evil Bowser (Jack Black). On top of that, the iconic jumpman also has to save his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), who’s being held captive in this movie filled with all kinds of references .

Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Though it wasn’t a massive box office success , those who saw Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during its theatrical run have sung its praises . The movie, which is based on the classic table-top role-playing game of the same name, follows a ragtag group of unlikely heroes as they embark upon an epic journey to retrieve a valuable, and long lost treasure. With the charming Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), strong-willed Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), and other characters finding themselves in one tight spot after another, this fantasy comedy is an adventure everyone will enjoy.

Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Paramount+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Easily one of the best Marvel movies , James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an extremely fun and emotional final chapter in the titular group’s nearly decade-long journey. An all-time great story about second chances and going to hell and back for your family, this wonderfully crafted comic book movie is an absolute blast with its focus on Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and his backstory. There are some elements that may be too much for the really young kids in the family, but there’s enough light to balance the dark.

Stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+.

Nimona (2023)

One of the more popular 2023 Netflix movies , the animated graphic novel adaptation, Nimona is a thoughtful, complex, and daring adventure story revolving around a Knight named Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) as he teams up with a young shapeshifter (Chloë Grace Moretz) after being accused of murdering his queen. Filled with humor, heart, and action, this previously canceled Disney project packs quite a punch, one that audiences of all ages will find something to love.

Stream Nimona on Netflix.

World's Best (2023)

There are a lot of great Disney+ original movies , and World’s Best is more than deserving a spot on that list. Released over the summer, this charming musical comedy follows Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), a 12-year-old math prodigy who is visited by his dad’s ghost (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and decides to follow in his footsteps by becoming a young rapper. With his father’s spirit by his side, the introverted genius makes his mark on his school and the world at large.

Stream World’s Best on Disney+.

The Amazing Maurice (2023)

Based on Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name, the 2023 animated adventure film, The Amazing Maurice, is a parody of the story of Pied Piper of Hamelin, a fairy tale about a man hired to lure rats out of town. Only this time, there’s a smooth-talking street cat named Maurice (Hugh Laurie) who teams up with a gang of talking rats to pull off a job that appears to be quick and easy. However, when the plan goes awry, the streetwise cat finds himself in an even hairier situation.

Stream The Amazing Maurice on Hulu.

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Two years after bringing the epic Sir Gawain and the Green Knight to life in 2021, David Lowery turned his attention to J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan & Wendy, a fantastical adventure film adding a great deal of depth and fun to the classic tale. After Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) and her brothers join Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and travel to Neverland, they find themselves in an epic fight against Jude Law’s Captain Hook, who happens to be the best part of the Disney live-action remake . Dark at times, and triumphant at others, this is a wonderful journey for all.

Stream Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+.

The Slumber Party (2023)

The 2023 Disney Channel original movie The Slumber Party is pretty much The Hangover but in place of a bachelor party gone awry, this adolescent comedy deals with the fallout of an epic sleepover. After being hypnotized as a fun party trick, three teenagers– Megan (Darby Camp), Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), and Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen) – wake up with no recollection of the previous night or what happened to their friend, Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera). Seriously, if you’re looking for a toned-down Hangover, this is the way to go.

Stream The Slumber Party on Disney+.

The Monkey King (2023)

Inspired by the 16th century Ming dynasty novel Journey to the West, the 2023 animated Netflix movie The Monkey King follows the titular primate (Jimmy O. Yang) as he teams with a young girl to embark upon a quest of immortality. The road to greatness isn’t an easy one to traverse, especially when the Dragon King (Bowen Yang) stands in our hero’s way. Outstanding animation, a wonderful story, and an all-star cast could make this a hit at movie night.

Stream The Monkey King on Netflix.

One-Of-A-Kind Marcie (2023)

If you’re looking for a short and sweet Peanuts special, then the Apple TV+ original, One-of-a-Kind Marcie is going to do the trick. Instead of focusing on Charlie Brown or Snoopy (though they’re around), the short film follows the kind-hearted yet introverted Marcie (Arianna McDonald) as she lands in the one place she doesn’t want to be: the center of attention. By breaking out of her shell and helping those around her, Peppermint Patty’s best friend becomes a source of inspiration for all.

Stream One-Of-A-Kind Marcie on Apple TV+.

Each of these 10 titles appeal to both the young and young at heart, and will surely make for perfect options at your next family movie night. Make sure to check back in the future, because there are ton of other great movies that will be coming to a streaming platform near you in the very near future.